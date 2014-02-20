* Won down on offshore funds, stocks; exporters relieved * Philippine peso lower on dollar short-covering * Ringgit falls; Malaysia Jan inflation at 27-month high (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 20 The South Korean won led slides among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, hit by worries about a slowing Chinese economy and as the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen scaling back its stimulus at the current pace. The won fell on continuous stock selling by foreign investors and worries over China's economy as the country is South Korea's top export market. The Philippine peso weakened on selling from offshore funds and dollar-short covering. Activity in China's factories tumbled again in February as employment fell at its fastest pace in five years, a private survey showed earlier, indicating a mild slowdown in the world's second-largest economy continues. The minutes of the Fed's Jan. 28-29 policy meeting showed several policymakers wanted to emphasize that its asset-buying programme would be trimmed in predictable, $10-billion steps unless the economy's performance surprises them. "It is time for Asian currencies to see more corrections as China's numbers are inconsistent, increasing uncertainties over the economy," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Asian currencies will fall further if U.S. data improves after the impact of the cold weather wanes," Park added. Most emerging Asian currencies have risen so far in February as some solid data from China earlier this month eased concerns over the country's economic slowdown. The U.S. dollar also eased on the recent sluggish U.S. data. WON The won slid as offshore funds sold the currency amid continuous foreign selling in Seoul's main stock market. A senior executive at Moody's Investors Service said a sharper-than-expected slowdown in China's growth poses a greater threat to South Korea and the ongoing tapering by the Fed. Local exporters, however, chased the won for month-end settlements when the South Korean unit was weaker than 1,070 per dollar, traders said. It has the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,074.1 of its appreciation in February. "The won is likely to stay weaker than 1,070 for now, but it will depend on how much exporters sell the dollar above the level," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso fell as offshore funds and local banks covered short positions in the dollar. Investors expect dollar demand from local companies for month-end payments. "As long as dollar/peso stays above 44.69-71, I will try to go long targeting 44.85," said a Philippine bank trader in Manila. RINGGIT The ringgit eased against the U.S. dollar in thin trade after data on Wednesday showed Malaysia's inflation in January hit a 27-month high. The Malaysian currency also fell against the Singapore dollar. Still, investors stayed wary of possible intervention by Malaysia's central bank to stem its weakness. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0420 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.88 102.31 +0.42 Sing dlr 1.2647 1.2632 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.298 30.332 +0.11 Korean won 1072.40 1065.50 -0.64 Baht 32.60 32.52 -0.25 Peso 44.75 44.62 -0.29 Rupiah 11805.00 11765.00 -0.34 Rupee 62.41 62.20 -0.34 Ringgit 3.3025 3.2945 -0.24 Yuan 6.0831 6.0764 -0.11 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.88 105.28 +3.33 Sing dlr 1.2647 1.2632 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 30.298 29.950 -1.15 Korean won 1072.40 1055.40 -1.59 Baht 32.60 32.86 +0.80 Peso 44.75 44.40 -0.79 Rupiah 11805.00 12160.00 +3.01 Rupee 62.41 61.80 -0.98 Ringgit 3.3025 3.2755 -0.82 Yuan 6.0831 6.0539 -0.48 (Additional reporting by Kyoungho Lee in Seoul; Editing by Sunil Nair)