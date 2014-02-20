(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Emerging Asian currencies slid on Thursday, led by the South Korean won on concerns over a slowing Chinese economy and as the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen scaling back its stimulus at the current pace. The won fell on continuous stock selling by foreign investors and dollar demand from importers for payments. Indonesia's rupiah depreciated on month-end corporate dollar bids and as investors unwound short positions in the greenback. The Malaysian ringgit eased in thin trade after data on Wednesday showed the country's inflation in January hit a 27-month high. The Philippine peso weakened on selling from offshore funds and dollar short-covering. Activity in China's factories tumbled again in February as employment fell at its fastest pace in five years, a private survey showed earlier, indicating a mild slowdown in the world's second-largest economy continues. The minutes of the Fed's Jan. 28-29 policy meeting showed several policymakers wanted to emphasise that its asset-buying programme would be trimmed in predictable, $10-billion steps unless the economy's performance surprises them. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.74 102.31 +0.56 Sing dlr 1.2651 1.2632 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.370 30.332 -0.13 Korean won 1072.00 1065.50 -0.61 Baht 32.58 32.52 -0.18 Peso 44.78 44.62 -0.36 Rupiah 11810.00 11765.00 -0.38 Rupee 62.30 62.20 -0.15 Ringgit 3.3050 3.2945 -0.32 Yuan 6.0839 6.0764 -0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.74 105.28 +3.47 Sing dlr 1.2651 1.2632 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.370 29.950 -1.38 Korean won 1072.00 1055.40 -1.55 Baht 32.58 32.86 +0.86 Peso 44.78 44.40 -0.86 Rupiah 11810.00 12160.00 +2.96 Rupee 62.30 61.80 -0.79 Ringgit 3.3050 3.2755 -0.89 Yuan 6.0839 6.0539 -0.49 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)