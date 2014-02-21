Feb 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.41 102.27 -0.14 Sing dlr 1.2649 1.2638 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.328 30.392 +0.21 Korean won 1072.60 1072.20 -0.04 Baht 32.55 32.56 +0.03 Peso 44.70 44.78 +0.18 Rupiah 11805.00 11800.00 -0.04 Rupee 62.23 62.26 +0.05 Ringgit 3.3010 3.3070 +0.18 Yuan 6.0927 6.0834 -0.15 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.41 105.28 +2.80 Sing dlr 1.2649 1.2632 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 30.328 29.950 -1.25 Korean won 1072.60 1055.40 -1.60 Baht 32.55 32.86 +0.95 Peso 44.70 44.40 -0.68 Rupiah 11805.00 12160.00 +3.01 Rupee 62.23 61.80 -0.69 Ringgit 3.3010 3.2755 -0.77 Yuan 6.0927 6.0539 -0.64 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE)