* Won down on talk of U.S. fund selling S.Korea bonds * Yuan falls on c.bank move; vols jump on band widening talk * Philippine peso up on expectation of inflows * Short-covering supports ringgit (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday with Southeast Asian units set to see weekly gains as solid U.S. manufacturing activity supported risk appetite, while the South Korean won slid on talk of foreign bond selling. The Chinese yuan fell in both the onshore and offshore markets after the central bank fixed its mid-point weaker. Yuan volatilities spiked on growing speculations that China will widen the currency's trading bank. The Philippine peso led gains on expectation of inflows and as the central bank governor reiterated plans for market stabilisation. The Malaysian ringgit rose as investors covered short positions. Asian stocks advanced after an index from Markit showed factory activity across the United States accelerated at its quickest pace in nearly four years in early February. The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits also fell last week. "Risk appetite returned and some undervalued currencies such as Southeast Asian ones could see more upside due to outflows from some of the safe havens," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. "But once the dollar starts going up, Southeast Asian currencies will underperform again." In 2013, Southeast Asian currencies led slides among regional units as investors chased safer assets within Asia on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's reduction in its stimulus. However, the underperformers in 2013 such as the Indonesian rupiah have so far outpaced Northeast Asian currencies such as the won. The rupiah has led weekly gains among emerging Asian currencies with a 0.3 percent rise against the dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data, helped by bond inflows. The Thai baht has risen 0.3 percent on short-covering and exporters' demand for settlements. The ringgit and the peso also have gained 0.2 percent. The won has lost 0.9 percent on selling from offshore funds. The Singapore dollar, the safest currency in Asia with triple-A ratings, has slid 0.5 percent. Still, investors stayed concerns over a slowing China economy. On Thursday, a private survey showed factory activity in the world's second-largest economy tumbled again, hitting emerging Asian currencies. Investors were awaiting the Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers in Sydney this weekend. Some emerging countries have criticised the Fed for not paying enough attention to the impact on developing markets when the U.S. central bank scale back its bond-buying programme. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso gained on expectation of further stock inflows and demand linked to remittances from overseas Filipino workers. The central bank governor also said that the authority stands ready to intervene to calm volatility in financial markets, if needed. Still, some traders expected the peso to see some corrections on sustained worries about a slowing China economy. "The dollar has been oversold recently. The weak data from China and Europe should give the dollar a boost in the coming days," said a senior Philippine bank trader in Manila. "Foreign investors might wait until they see the peso as cheap enough," the trader added when asked if Manila stocks would see more inflows. Foreign investors may see the peso as attractive when it is between 45.00 per dollar and 46.00. RINGGIT The ringgit gained in thin trading as investors covered short positions against the greenback and the Singapore dollar . A senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur said the ringgit may strengthen to 3.2700 per dollar next week, given risk appetite. "They will not kill risk mood. They will say something sweet such as keeping interest rates for longer," said the trader, referring to the G20 finance ministers. Still, investors hesitated to chase the Malaysian currency further on a softer yuan. WON The won eased on market talk that a major U.S. fund manager sold 1.3 trillion won ($1.2 billion) worth of monetary stabilisation bonds on Thursday. South Korean exporters bought the won for month-end settlements, limiting its weakness, traders said. "The fund's bond selling put pressure on the won, even though investors were trying to figure out why it sold MSBs," said a South Korean bank trader in Seoul. Earlier this month, the fund bought more than 1 trillion won of two-year MSBs, according to traders in Seoul. The won may head to 1,077.8 per dollar, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of its appreciation in February if it ends local trade weaker than the 50.0 percent level at 1,074.1, analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.48 102.27 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.2651 1.2638 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.308 30.392 +0.28 Korean won 1073.00 1072.20 -0.07 Baht 32.50 32.56 +0.18 Peso 44.66 44.78 +0.28 Rupiah 11790.00 11800.00 +0.08 Rupee 62.12 62.26 +0.22 Ringgit 3.3000 3.3070 +0.21 Yuan 6.0886 6.0834 -0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.48 105.28 +2.73 Sing dlr 1.2651 1.2632 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 30.308 29.950 -1.18 Korean won 1073.00 1055.40 -1.64 Baht 32.50 32.86 +1.11 Peso 44.66 44.40 -0.58 Rupiah 11790.00 12160.00 +3.14 Rupee 62.12 61.80 -0.52 Ringgit 3.3000 3.2755 -0.74 Yuan 6.0886 6.0539 -0.57 ($1 = 1,072.2 won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)