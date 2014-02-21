* Yuan to see worst week since June 2012 * Asia FX may become more volatile on yuan band widening * Rupiah keeps outperforming Asia FX (Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 21 Most Southeast Asian currencies were set to post weekly gains on Friday as solid U.S. data supported risk appetite and despite declines in the Chinese yuan amid growing talk that Beijing may widen the currency's trading band. The yuan fell in both the onshore and offshore markets after the central bank fixed its midpoint weaker. Yuan volatilities spiked on growing speculation that China will widen the currency's trading band. The renminbi has lost 0.4 percent against the dollar so far this week in the local market, which would be the largest weekly loss since the week ended June 1, 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data. "The reaction in the rest of Asia has been a bit muted when considering the degree of movement in USD/CNY, though there is some spillover evident in KRW and SGD," Scotiabank said in a note to clients. "The muted reaction suggests to us that this is heavily a CNH, CNY-driven positioning move, and an unwind of carry, probably with not insignificant amount of market 'panic'," Scotiabank added. Still, some analysts said emerging Asian currencies are likely to become more volatile if China widens the yuan's trading band as regional currencies tend to follow the Chinese unit. Regional units may come under further pressure if the People's Bank of China continues to fix the yuan's midpoint weaker amid concerns over the world's second-largest economy, they added. "Basically, we have uncertainties over emerging markets and worries about a slowing China economy, so Asian currencies will be more sensitive to the band widening," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' head of research in Seoul. "Still, it looks difficult to bet a further weakness in the yuan, given China's massive current account surplus and inflows for investments. That will boost volatilities in Asian currencies in both ways," Jeong added. Westpac said in a note to clients that the Taiwan dollar has been the most correlated with the offshore yuan, while the Indonesian rupiah has the lowest correlation with it. SOUTHEAST ASIA FX UP FOR WEEK The rupiah has led weekly gains among emerging Asian currencies with a 0.5 percent rise against the dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data, helped by bond inflows. The Malaysian ringgit has risen 0.3 percent, while the Philippine peso has advanced 0.2 percent. The Thai baht is up 0.1 percent. The South Korean won, however, lost 0.8 percent on selling from offshore funds. The Singapore dollar, the safest currency in Asia with triple-A ratings, has shed 0.5 percent. Investors were awaiting the Group of 20 meeting of finance ministers in Sydney this weekend. Some emerging countries have criticised the U.S. Federal Reserve for not paying enough attention to the impact on developing markets from the scaling back of its bond-buying programme. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0710 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.57 102.27 -0.29 Sing dlr 1.2656 1.2638 -0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.307 30.392 +0.28 Korean won 1071.80 1072.20 +0.04 Baht 32.56 32.56 +0.00 Peso 44.64 44.78 +0.31 Rupiah 11765.00 11800.00 +0.30 Rupee 62.15 62.26 +0.19 Ringgit 3.2970 3.3070 +0.30 Yuan 6.0903 6.0834 -0.11 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.57 105.28 +2.64 Sing dlr 1.2656 1.2632 -0.19 Taiwan dlr 30.307 29.950 -1.18 Korean won 1071.80 1055.40 -1.53 Baht 32.56 32.86 +0.92 Peso 44.64 44.40 -0.55 Rupiah 11765.00 12160.00 +3.36 Rupee 62.15 61.80 -0.56 Ringgit 3.2970 3.2755 -0.65 Yuan 6.0903 6.0539 -0.60 (Editing by Chris Gallagher)