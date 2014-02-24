(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 24 The South Korean won led losses among emerging Asian currencies as fears over China further tightening liquidity weakened investor appetite for risk assets, while the Thai baht eased after a bomb blast heightened political unrest. Indonesia's rupiah, however, hit a near three-month high on capital inflows and demand from exporters. The won slid in thin trading on its overnight weakness in the non-deliverable forwards market and a softer yuan. The Chinese currency extended its recent slide after the central bank fixed its daily midpoint weaker for a fifth session. The baht fell after a bomb killed three people and wounded at least 22 in a busy shopping district of Bangkok on Sunday, hours after supporters of Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra promised to get tough with anti-government protesters. Both the won and baht pared some of their initial losses on demand from domestic exporters for month-end settlements, traders said. Asian shares were pulled down as China stocks tumbled to a two-week low on mainland news reports that stoked fears banks have stopped extending loans to property-related companies. Investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. economic data such as fourth-quarter growth, which will provide more clues on the pace of the Federal Reserve's cut in monetary stimulus. But the rupiah rose as much as 1.0 percent to 11,625 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 20. Malaysia's ringgit also advanced as investors covered short positions against the Singapore dollar. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.30 102.50 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.2655 1.2681 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.402 30.395 -0.02 Korean won 1074.50 1072.10 -0.22 Baht 32.57 32.52 -0.15 Peso 44.58 44.57 -0.03 Rupiah 11660.00 11735.00 +0.64 Rupee 62.08 62.12 +0.06 Ringgit 3.2825 3.2950 +0.38 Yuan 6.0930 6.0914 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.30 105.28 +2.91 Sing dlr 1.2655 1.2632 -0.18 Taiwan dlr 30.402 29.950 -1.49 Korean won 1074.50 1055.40 -1.78 Baht 32.57 32.86 +0.89 Peso 44.58 44.40 -0.41 Rupiah 11660.00 12160.00 +4.29 Rupee 62.08 61.80 -0.45 Ringgit 3.2825 3.2755 -0.21 Yuan 6.0930 6.0539 -0.64 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)