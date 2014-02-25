* Won up as stocks rise with foreign buying; importers limit * Ringgit higher on oil exporters; short-covering vs Sing dlr * Thailand Jan exports, trade deficit worse than expected (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Tuesday as regional shares gained after record highs in Wall Street revived investors' appetite for riskier assets, but sustained weakness in the Chinese yuan limited gains. The South Korean won outperformed regional currencies on exporters' demand and higher Seoul stocks. Malaysia's ringgit hit a near six-week high as oil exporters bought it for settlements. Investors also covered short positions in the ringgit against the Singapore dollar . The Thai baht gained as Bangkok stocks outperformed regional peers, but weaker-than-expected January export data and continuous political tensions capped its upside. Still, sustained weakness in the yuan kept investors from adding more bullish bets on emerging Asian currencies. The renminbi earlier fell below the official midpoint fixing for the first time since September 2012. "The U.S. dollar continues to be on the back foot and faces more headwinds towards the end of the weekd," said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore. "However, the oversized CNH and CNY move is likely to keep investors on the cautious side," said Ji, referring to the offshore and onshore yuan spot ratess. Emerging Asian currencies tend to closely track the yuan, given regional dependence on China's economy. Investors use some of regional units such as the ringgit, the Singapore dollar and the Taiwan dollar for proxy trades to bet on a stronger or weaker yuan. WON The won advanced on demand from exporters for month-end settlements and as Seoul shares rose with foreign investors buying. The South Korean currency, however, pared some of initial gains on a weaker Chinese yuan, traders said. Local importers also bought the dollar for payments on dips as the won has the 50.0 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,068.4 per dollar of its weakness in February. RINGGIT The ringgit gained as much as 0.5 percent to 3.2700 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 15, in subdued trading. Local funds sold the ringgit on rallies, limiting its upside, but the Malaysian currency may strengthen further on continuous demand from oil exporters, traders said. "The amount is huge with a rumour of 30 billion ringgit ($9.13 billion). It will spread for a number of days," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore, referring to the size of oil exporters. Offshore funds were also seen interested in buying the ringgit, the trader added. BAHT The baht rose as Bangkok stocks gained 0.8 percent, outpacing most Southeast Asian shares. But the currency's upside was limited by lingering concerns over political unrest and as Thailand reported a wider-than-expected trade deficit in January. Exports fell 1.98 percent in January from a year earlier, missing expectations of no growth in a Reuters poll, while imports tumbled 15.5 percent. The country saw a $2.52 billion trade deficit, compared with an expected $850 million shortfall, according to data from the commerce ministry. An explosion and gunfire rang out near a sprawling anti-government protest site in Bangkok earlier on Tuesday after the protesters' leader warned that government supporters were planning to bring armed militants to the Thai capital. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0500 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.52 102.50 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.2627 1.2629 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.336 30.425 +0.29 Korean won 1069.90 1074.50 +0.43 Baht 32.49 32.56 +0.20 Peso 44.60 44.58 -0.04 Rupiah 11616.00 11640.00 +0.21 Rupee 62.01 62.07 +0.10 Ringgit 3.2740 3.2850 +0.34 Yuan 6.1190 6.0984 -0.34 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.52 105.28 +2.69 Sing dlr 1.2627 1.2632 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.336 29.950 -1.27 Korean won 1069.90 1055.40 -1.36 Baht 32.49 32.86 +1.14 Peso 44.60 44.40 -0.46 Rupiah 11616.00 12160.00 +4.68 Rupee 62.01 61.80 -0.34 Ringgit 3.2740 3.2755 +0.05 Yuan 6.1190 6.0539 -1.06 ($1 = 3.2850 ringgit) (Editing by Kim Coghill)