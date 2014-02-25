(Removes extra letters in headline) SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Most emerging Asian currencies rose slightly on Tuesday with the South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit up on exporters' demand, while a weakening yuan and falling China stocks limited gains in regional units. The Indonesian rupiah, however, turned weaker on dollar demand from importers while offshore funds took profits on the best-performing Asian currency so far this year. The Singapore dollar slid as spot yuan fell below the official midpoint rate for the first time since September 2012. The Philippine peso eased on month-end dollar demand from local companies and dollar short-covering. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0838 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.30 102.50 +0.20 Sing dlr 1.2642 1.2629 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.390 30.425 +0.12 Korean won 1072.48 1074.50 +0.19 Baht 32.53 32.56 +0.08 Peso 44.63 44.58 -0.11 Rupiah 11675.00 11640.00 -0.30 Rupee 61.93 62.07 +0.23 Ringgit 3.2820 3.2850 +0.09 Yuan 6.1266 6.0984 -0.46 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.30 105.28 +2.91 Sing dlr 1.2642 1.2632 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.390 29.950 -1.45 Korean won 1072.48 1055.40 -1.59 Baht 32.53 32.86 +1.01 Peso 44.63 44.40 -0.53 Rupiah 11675.00 12160.00 +4.15 Rupee 61.93 61.80 -0.21 Ringgit 3.2820 3.2755 -0.20 Yuan 6.1266 6.0539 -1.19 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)