Feb 26 The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0135 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.26 102.22 -0.04
Sing dlr 1.2651 1.2638 -0.10
Taiwan dlr 30.345 30.402 +0.19
Korean won 1072.80 1072.90 +0.01
Baht 32.55 32.57 +0.06
Peso 44.70 44.63 -0.16
Rupiah 11660.00 11660.00 0.00
Rupee 61.94 61.94 0.00
Ringgit 3.2815 3.2815 0.00
Yuan 6.1314 6.1266 -0.08
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.26 105.28 +2.95
Sing dlr 1.2651 1.2632 -0.15
Taiwan dlr 30.345 29.950 -1.30
Korean won 1072.80 1055.40 -1.62
Baht 32.55 32.86 +0.95
Peso 44.70 44.40 -0.68
Rupiah 11660.00 12160.00 +4.29
Rupee 61.94 61.80 -0.22
Ringgit 3.2815 3.2755 -0.18
Yuan 6.1314 6.0539 -1.26
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)