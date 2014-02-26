* Won higher on exporters, stop-loss dollar selling * Taiwan dollar up on exporters; foreigners limit gains * Taiwan banks on Tues buy US dlr to purchase yuan-traders (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 26 The South Korean won and the Taiwan dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, supported as the yuan pared some of its earlier losses, but investors stayed cautious due to uncertainty over the outlook for the Chinese currency. Spot yuan dropped below the official fixing for the second straight day to touch a near seven-month low as the central bank fixed the currency's daily midpoint weaker, before recovering some of its decline. "The yuan part is still unsure," said Sean Yokota, head of Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore. "Dollar/yuan fixing is still getting set purposely higher. Until that changes, dollar/yuan can go higher and so do dollar/Asia currencies," Yokota added. The yuan has been in a weakening cycle in recent weeks, guided downward by a series of weak fixings by the People's Bank of China, with additional momentum added to the slide by the unwinding of yuan positions by Chinese banks. Traders believe the recent depreciation is intended to set the stage for widening the trading band to 2 percent or more. Emerging Asian currencies tend to track the yuan's moves due to the region's dependence on China's economy. Investors use some regional units for proxy trades to bet on the yuan. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained on exporters' demand for month-end settlements and higher local stocks. Foreign financial institutions, however, sold the Taiwan dollar, limiting its upside, traders said. Domestic banks purchased U.S. dollars to buy yuan for their customers, traders said. Many local companies chased the yuan on dips on Tuesday when the renminbi fell below the official midpoint rate for the first time since September 2012, according to traders in Taipei. Taiwan's yuan deposits hit a record high of 214.5 billion yuan ($35 billion) in January, according to central bank data. WON The won started the local session weaker on sustained caution over the yuan's direction. The South Korean currency turned firmer as the yuan pared some of initial losses, prompting investors to cover short positions in the won, traders said. Local exporters bought the won for month-end settlements. "Exporters' deals spurred stop-loss dollar selling," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.29 102.22 -0.07 Sing dlr 1.2639 1.2638 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.305 30.402 +0.32 Korean won 1068.30 1072.90 +0.43 Baht 32.54 32.57 +0.09 Peso 44.60 44.63 +0.07 Rupiah 11625.00 11660.00 +0.30 Rupee 61.97 61.94 -0.06 Ringgit 3.2770 3.2815 +0.14 Yuan 6.1282 6.1266 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.29 105.28 +2.92 Sing dlr 1.2639 1.2632 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.305 29.950 -1.17 Korean won 1068.30 1055.40 -1.21 Baht 32.54 32.86 +0.98 Peso 44.60 44.40 -0.46 Rupiah 11625.00 12160.00 +4.60 Rupee 61.97 61.80 -0.27 Ringgit 3.2770 3.2755 -0.05 Yuan 6.1282 6.0539 -1.21 ($1 = 6.1266 yuan) (Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and KyoungHo Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Chris Gallagher)