* Won higher on exporters, stop-loss dollar selling
* Taiwan dollar up on exporters; foreigners limit gains
* Taiwan banks on Tues buy US dlr to purchase yuan-traders
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 26 The South Korean won and the
Taiwan dollar led gains among emerging Asian currencies on
Thursday, supported as the yuan pared some of its earlier
losses, but investors stayed cautious due to uncertainty over
the outlook for the Chinese currency.
Spot yuan dropped below the official fixing for
the second straight day to touch a near seven-month low as the
central bank fixed the currency's daily midpoint weaker, before
recovering some of its decline.
"The yuan part is still unsure," said Sean Yokota, head of
Asia strategy at Scandinavian bank SEB in Singapore.
"Dollar/yuan fixing is still getting set purposely higher.
Until that changes, dollar/yuan can go higher and so do
dollar/Asia currencies," Yokota added.
The yuan has been in a weakening cycle in recent weeks,
guided downward by a series of weak fixings by the People's Bank
of China, with additional momentum added to the slide by the
unwinding of yuan positions by Chinese banks.
Traders believe the recent depreciation is intended to set
the stage for widening the trading band to 2 percent or more.
Emerging Asian currencies tend to track the yuan's moves due
to the region's dependence on China's economy. Investors use
some regional units for proxy trades to bet on the yuan.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained on exporters' demand for
month-end settlements and higher local stocks.
Foreign financial institutions, however, sold the Taiwan
dollar, limiting its upside, traders said.
Domestic banks purchased U.S. dollars to buy yuan for their
customers, traders said.
Many local companies chased the yuan on dips on Tuesday when
the renminbi fell below the official midpoint rate for the first
time since September 2012, according to traders in Taipei.
Taiwan's yuan deposits hit a record high of
214.5 billion yuan ($35 billion) in January, according to
central bank data.
WON
The won started the local session weaker on
sustained caution over the yuan's direction.
The South Korean currency turned firmer as the yuan pared
some of initial losses, prompting investors to cover short
positions in the won, traders said.
Local exporters bought the won for month-end settlements.
"Exporters' deals spurred stop-loss dollar selling," said a
foreign bank trader in Seoul.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.29 102.22 -0.07
Sing dlr 1.2639 1.2638 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 30.305 30.402 +0.32
Korean won 1068.30 1072.90 +0.43
Baht 32.54 32.57 +0.09
Peso 44.60 44.63 +0.07
Rupiah 11625.00 11660.00 +0.30
Rupee 61.97 61.94 -0.06
Ringgit 3.2770 3.2815 +0.14
Yuan 6.1282 6.1266 -0.03
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.29 105.28 +2.92
Sing dlr 1.2639 1.2632 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 30.305 29.950 -1.17
Korean won 1068.30 1055.40 -1.21
Baht 32.54 32.86 +0.98
Peso 44.60 44.40 -0.46
Rupiah 11625.00 12160.00 +4.60
Rupee 61.97 61.80 -0.27
Ringgit 3.2770 3.2755 -0.05
Yuan 6.1282 6.0539 -1.21
($1 = 6.1266 yuan)
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao in TAIPEI and KyoungHo Lee
in SEOUL; Editing by Chris Gallagher)