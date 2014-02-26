(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, Feb 26 The South Korean won led gains
among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, as the yuan
recovered some of its earlier losses, but investors stayed
cautious due to uncertainty over the outlook for the Chinese
currency.
The won outperformed on demand from exporters for
month-end settlements and stop-loss dollar selling. Offshore
funds covered short positions in the South Korean currency,
traders said.
Taiwan's dollar advanced as exporters sold the U.S.
dollar and foreign investors continued to buy local stocks.
The Malaysian ringgit gained on oil exporters' bids
ahead of the month-end. Investors also covered short positions
in the ringgit against the Singapore dollar.
Spot yuan dropped below the official fixing for
the second straight day to touch a near seven-month low as the
central bank set the currency's daily midpoint weaker, before
recovering some of its decline.
The renminbi is expected to weaken further as China's
authorities are seen determined to dampen speculative bets in
the currency, analysts said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.34 102.22 -0.12
Sing dlr 1.2642 1.2638 -0.03
Taiwan dlr 30.321 30.402 +0.27
Korean won 1065.20 1072.90 +0.72
Baht 32.54 32.57 +0.09
Peso 44.61 44.63 +0.06
Rupiah 11645.00 11660.00 +0.13
Rupee 61.95 61.94 -0.02
Ringgit 3.2750 3.2815 +0.20
Yuan 6.1283 6.1266 -0.03
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.34 105.28 +2.87
Sing dlr 1.2642 1.2632 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.321 29.950 -1.22
Korean won 1065.20 1055.40 -0.92
Baht 32.54 32.86 +0.98
Peso 44.61 44.40 -0.47
Rupiah 11645.00 12160.00 +4.42
Rupee 61.95 61.80 -0.24
Ringgit 3.2750 3.2755 +0.02
Yuan 6.1283 6.0539 -1.21
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)