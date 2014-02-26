(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 26 The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday, as the yuan recovered some of its earlier losses, but investors stayed cautious due to uncertainty over the outlook for the Chinese currency. The won outperformed on demand from exporters for month-end settlements and stop-loss dollar selling. Offshore funds covered short positions in the South Korean currency, traders said. Taiwan's dollar advanced as exporters sold the U.S. dollar and foreign investors continued to buy local stocks. The Malaysian ringgit gained on oil exporters' bids ahead of the month-end. Investors also covered short positions in the ringgit against the Singapore dollar. Spot yuan dropped below the official fixing for the second straight day to touch a near seven-month low as the central bank set the currency's daily midpoint weaker, before recovering some of its decline. The renminbi is expected to weaken further as China's authorities are seen determined to dampen speculative bets in the currency, analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.34 102.22 -0.12 Sing dlr 1.2642 1.2638 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.321 30.402 +0.27 Korean won 1065.20 1072.90 +0.72 Baht 32.54 32.57 +0.09 Peso 44.61 44.63 +0.06 Rupiah 11645.00 11660.00 +0.13 Rupee 61.95 61.94 -0.02 Ringgit 3.2750 3.2815 +0.20 Yuan 6.1283 6.1266 -0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.34 105.28 +2.87 Sing dlr 1.2642 1.2632 -0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.321 29.950 -1.22 Korean won 1065.20 1055.40 -0.92 Baht 32.54 32.86 +0.98 Peso 44.61 44.40 -0.47 Rupiah 11645.00 12160.00 +4.42 Rupee 61.95 61.80 -0.24 Ringgit 3.2750 3.2755 +0.02 Yuan 6.1283 6.0539 -1.21 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)