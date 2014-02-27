* Rupiah down on month-end corporate dollar demand * Ringgit falls as some hedge funds sell * Baht lower on gold importers, politics (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Thursday as the dollar gained on rising geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine, but losses were limited as the yuan steadied after recent losses. The Indonesian rupiah fell as local companies bought the dollar for month-end payments. The Malaysian ringgit eased on selling from hedge funds. Thailand's baht slipped on dollar demand from some gold investors and sustained political unrest. The dollar held near a two-week high against a basket of major currencies as Ukraine's protest leaders named ministers they want to form a new government following the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovich. Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered 150,000 troops to be ready for war games near Ukraine, prompting the United States to warn Russia that it would be a "grave mistake" to intervene militarily. A wider conflagration in the Ukraine could spark a rush to safety and damage vulnerable emerging market assets. The dollar also found support after data showed sales of new U.S. single-family homes surged to a 5-1/2-year high in January. Emerging Asian currencies, however, recovered some of their initial losses as spot yuan turned firmer. "Ukraine may have indirect impact on Asian currencies as it will hurt sentiment on overall emerging markets. What is more important to Asia is the yuan," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "It's hard to say the yuan is stabilising for now. The yuan will see more volatility even though its long-term appreciation trend remains intact," said Park, adding that regional units may fluctuate on the Chinese currency. Earlier, the yuan or renminbi briefly fell and remained below the official midpoint fixing, which the central bank set lower, a trend that is likely to continue as Beijing prepares for market reforms. RINGGIT The ringgit eased to the U.S. dollar on selling from leveraged funds and it fell versus the Singapore dollar . The Malaysian currency pared some of its earlier losses, tracking a rebound in its non-deliverable forwards. Traders also expected oil importers to buy it for settlements. "I am not sure if the dollar demand will persist. The game is to stay long a bit in Asian currencies," said a senior Malaysian bank trader, adding that the ringgit has room to strengthen to 3.2600 per dollar. RUPIAH The rupiah eased on month-end dollar demand from local companies, while foreign and local banks bought the currency on dips. Traders looked for chances to add long positions on the Indonesian currency, expecting further capital inflows. "Sentiment is still bullish on the rupiah with funds still coming in," said a Jakarta-based currency trader. BAHT The baht edged weaker on dollar demand from some gold investors for the precious metal, which fell almost 1 percent on Wednesday in New York, traders said. The precious metal is popular among Thai investors, and slides in gold prices often prompt some to buy physical gold or futures. Investors might need the dollar to purchase the precious metal. Investors were keeping an eye on Thailand's anti-corruption agency. It is to bring charges of negligence against Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra later in the day as anti-government protesters demand her ouster. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.39 102.35 -0.04 Sing dlr 1.2661 1.2667 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.289 30.350 +0.20 Korean won 1066.20 1065.40 -0.08 Baht 32.58 32.53 -0.17 Peso 44.66 44.61 -0.11 Rupiah 11655.00 11635.00 -0.17 *Rupee 61.98 61.98 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2755 3.2700 -0.17 Yuan 6.1231 6.1248 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.39 105.28 +2.82 Sing dlr 1.2661 1.2632 -0.23 Taiwan dlr 30.289 29.950 -1.12 Korean won 1066.20 1055.40 -1.01 Baht 32.58 32.86 +0.86 Peso 44.66 44.40 -0.59 Rupiah 11655.00 12160.00 +4.33 Rupee 61.98 61.80 -0.29 Ringgit 3.2755 3.2755 +0.00 Yuan 6.1231 6.0539 -1.13 * India's currency market is closed for a public holiday. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)