(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 27 The South Korean won led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the Chinese yuan extended its recent decline and rising geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine dented sentiment toward riskier assets, boosting the U.S. dollar. The won fell on dollar demand from importers for payments and as offshore funds cut long positions on the yuan 's weakness. The Malaysian ringgit fell on selling from some hedge funds. Thailand's baht slipped on dollar demand from some gold investors and sustained political unrest. The Indonesian rupiah eased as local companies bought the dollar for month-end payments. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.32 102.35 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2667 +0.00 Taiwan dlr 30.326 30.350 +0.08 Korean won 1068.70 1065.40 -0.31 Baht 32.58 32.53 -0.17 Peso 44.67 44.61 -0.12 Rupiah 11650.00 11635.00 -0.13 *Rupee 61.98 61.98 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2771 3.2700 -0.22 Yuan 6.1284 6.1248 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.32 105.28 +2.89 Sing dlr 1.2667 1.2632 -0.28 Taiwan dlr 30.326 29.950 -1.24 Korean won 1068.70 1055.40 -1.24 Baht 32.58 32.86 +0.86 Peso 44.67 44.40 -0.60 Rupiah 11650.00 12160.00 +4.38 Rupee 61.98 61.80 -0.29 Ringgit 3.2771 3.2755 -0.05 Yuan 6.1284 6.0539 -1.22 * India's currency market was closed for a public holiday. (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)