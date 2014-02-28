* Yuan to see worst month since Jan 1994 devaluation * Singapore dollar hit by yuan weakness * Rupiah to enjoy best month in 5 years; Jan trade data eyed (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Most Asian emerging currencies eased on Friday with the Chinese yuan casting a long shadow over the region as it stood poised to to register its largest monthly loss in 20 years. Other regional currencies were holding weekly and monthly gains, based largely on investors relief over Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen's comforting words for the U.S. economy. The yuan nearly hit the 1 percent limit on the weak side of its official trading band for the first time since July 2012 following the central bank's efforts to curb excessive bullish bets on the currency. The Peoples' Bank of China appeared to target speculators this week by engineering a sudden fall in the yuan against the dollar. The renminbi has slid 1.7 percent so far this month, which would be the biggest monthly loss since the yuan's devaluation in January 1994, according to Thomson Reuters data. Emerging Asian currencies tend to follow the yuan due to the region's economic dependence, and the Singapore dollar, sometimes viewed as a proxy for betting on the renminbi, also eased, while the South Korean won and Malaysian ringgit saw earlier gains pared. With the yuan at its weakest level in 1-1/2 years, sentiment has turned neutral, though its decline has reduced appetite for some of regional peers, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. "Given a volatile yuan and uncertainties over the China's economy, emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to extend gains in March," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul. Jeong also saw challenges for the regional units stemming from upcomine elections in some countries and speculation that the European Central Bank could ease monetary policy, which would boost the dollar. In February, most emerging Asian currencies rose, led by the Indonesian rupiah. The rupiah has gained 4.9 percent against the dollar, which, according to Thomson Reuters data, would be the largest monthly appreciation since April 2009 if it is still holding those levels by the end of the trading day. Improving economic ifundamentals have encouraged foreign investors to buy Indonesian stocks and bonds. The Malaysian ringgit has risen 2.0 percent as investors including offshore funds covered short positions on expectations of dollar sales by exporters. The Philippine peso has gained 1.5 percent on inflows bound for the stock market, while the Thai baht has risen 1.1 percent on short-covering. India's rupee was up 0.9 percent. The Singapore dollar has gained 0.8 percent. Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore, expected emerging Asian currencies to keep benefiting from a sluggish dollar in March. Still, Ji said other Asian central banks may follow China's lead by slowing down the appreciation of their currencies. "Other central banks might get emboldened by the PBoC move," he added, referring to the People's Bank of China. RUPIAH The rupiah rose on demand from custodian banks, and traders suspected the inflows were bound for the stock market. The Indonesian currency also led weekly gains among emerging Asian currencies with a 0.9 percent rise. Some foreign banks took profits from the rupiah ahead of January trade balance data due on Monday. Investors were closely watching the indicator as Indonesia banned all unprocessed mineral ore exports on Jan. 12 and introduced a surprise export tax on concentrates. Some traders said a trade surplus in late 2013 was partially because mineral exporters rushed to ship their products before the ban. "The dollar/rupiah will probably be supported here. Demand is picking up near 11,600," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding mineral export ban might affect January trade data. WON The won gained as month-end demand from exporters caused investors to add long positions. Investors, however, cut those positions again on the yuan's weakness and dollar bids from importers for payments. The South Korean currency has gained 0.3 percent so far this month with a 0.5 percent rise for the week. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.76 102.13 +0.36 Sing dlr 1.2674 1.2641 -0.26 Taiwan dlr 30.326 30.350 +0.08 Korean won 1067.20 1068.80 +0.15 Baht 32.63 32.60 -0.09 Peso 44.67 44.67 -0.01 Rupiah 11630.00 11660.00 +0.26 Rupee 62.12 61.98 -0.23 Ringgit 3.2810 3.2805 -0.02 Yuan 6.1647 6.1284 -0.59 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.76 105.28 +3.45 Sing dlr 1.2674 1.2632 -0.33 Taiwan dlr 30.326 29.950 -1.24 Korean won 1067.20 1055.40 -1.11 Baht 32.63 32.86 +0.70 Peso 44.67 44.40 -0.62 Rupiah 11630.00 12160.00 +4.56 Rupee 62.12 61.80 -0.52 Ringgit 3.2810 3.2755 -0.17 Yuan 6.1647 6.0539 -1.80 (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)