* Yuan to see worst month since Jan 1994 devaluation
* Singapore dollar hit by yuan weakness
* Rupiah to enjoy best month in 5 years; Jan trade data eyed
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Most Asian emerging currencies
eased on Friday with the Chinese yuan casting a long shadow over
the region as it stood poised to to register its largest
monthly loss in 20 years.
Other regional currencies were holding weekly and monthly
gains, based largely on investors relief over Federal Reserve
Chairwoman Janet Yellen's comforting words for the U.S. economy.
The yuan nearly hit the 1 percent limit on the
weak side of its official trading band for the first time since
July 2012 following the central bank's efforts to curb excessive
bullish bets on the currency.
The Peoples' Bank of China appeared to target speculators
this week by engineering a sudden fall in the yuan against the
dollar.
The renminbi has slid 1.7 percent so far this month, which
would be the biggest monthly loss since the yuan's devaluation
in January 1994, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Emerging Asian currencies tend to follow the yuan due to the
region's economic dependence, and the Singapore dollar,
sometimes viewed as a proxy for betting on the renminbi, also
eased, while the South Korean won and Malaysian
ringgit saw earlier gains pared.
With the yuan at its weakest level in 1-1/2 years, sentiment
has turned neutral, though its decline has reduced appetite for
some of regional peers, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
"Given a volatile yuan and uncertainties over the China's
economy, emerging Asian currencies are unlikely to extend gains
in March," said Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head
in Seoul.
Jeong also saw challenges for the regional units stemming
from upcomine elections in some countries and speculation that
the European Central Bank could ease monetary policy, which
would boost the dollar.
In February, most emerging Asian currencies rose, led by the
Indonesian rupiah.
The rupiah has gained 4.9 percent against the dollar, which,
according to Thomson Reuters data, would be the largest monthly
appreciation since April 2009 if it is still holding those
levels by the end of the trading day.
Improving economic ifundamentals have encouraged foreign
investors to buy Indonesian stocks and bonds.
The Malaysian ringgit has risen 2.0 percent as investors
including offshore funds covered short positions on expectations
of dollar sales by exporters.
The Philippine peso has gained 1.5 percent on
inflows bound for the stock market, while the Thai baht
has risen 1.1 percent on short-covering.
India's rupee was up 0.9 percent. The Singapore
dollar has gained 0.8 percent.
Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of
Australia in Singapore, expected emerging Asian currencies to
keep benefiting from a sluggish dollar in March.
Still, Ji said other Asian central banks may follow China's
lead by slowing down the appreciation of their currencies.
"Other central banks might get emboldened by the PBoC move,"
he added, referring to the People's Bank of China.
RUPIAH
The rupiah rose on demand from custodian banks, and traders
suspected the inflows were bound for the stock market.
The Indonesian currency also led weekly gains among emerging
Asian currencies with a 0.9 percent rise.
Some foreign banks took profits from the rupiah ahead of
January trade balance data due on Monday.
Investors were closely watching the indicator as Indonesia
banned all unprocessed mineral ore exports on Jan. 12 and
introduced a surprise export tax on concentrates.
Some traders said a trade surplus in late 2013 was partially
because mineral exporters rushed to ship their products before
the ban.
"The dollar/rupiah will probably be supported here. Demand
is picking up near 11,600," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding
mineral export ban might affect January trade data.
WON
The won gained as month-end demand from exporters caused
investors to add long positions.
Investors, however, cut those positions again on the yuan's
weakness and dollar bids from importers for payments.
The South Korean currency has gained 0.3 percent so far this
month with a 0.5 percent rise for the week.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0450 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.76 102.13 +0.36
Sing dlr 1.2674 1.2641 -0.26
Taiwan dlr 30.326 30.350 +0.08
Korean won 1067.20 1068.80 +0.15
Baht 32.63 32.60 -0.09
Peso 44.67 44.67 -0.01
Rupiah 11630.00 11660.00 +0.26
Rupee 62.12 61.98 -0.23
Ringgit 3.2810 3.2805 -0.02
Yuan 6.1647 6.1284 -0.59
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.76 105.28 +3.45
Sing dlr 1.2674 1.2632 -0.33
Taiwan dlr 30.326 29.950 -1.24
Korean won 1067.20 1055.40 -1.11
Baht 32.63 32.86 +0.70
Peso 44.67 44.40 -0.62
Rupiah 11630.00 12160.00 +4.56
Rupee 62.12 61.80 -0.52
Ringgit 3.2810 3.2755 -0.17
Yuan 6.1647 6.0539 -1.80
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)