SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Most emerging Asian currencies
eased on Friday as a tumbling Chinese yuan cast a long shadow
over the region, while the Indonesian rupiah rose further on the
central bank's expectations of a smaller current-account
deficit.
The yuan was set to suffer its worst month in
February in 20 years as the central bank stepped up its
intervention to weaken the currency ahead of a key government
meeting next week.
Analysts and traders speculated that Beijing may use the
meeting as a platform to unveil more market reforms.
The Chinese currency has lost 1.4 percent so far this month,
which would be the largest monthly decline since the yuan's
devaluation in January 1994, Thomson Reuters' data showed.
With the renminbi's weakness, the Singapore dollar
fell. The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit
pared some of their initial gains.
However, the Indonesian rupiah rose further after
the central bank said the country's current-account deficit
would be narrower in the first quarter.
Bank Indonesia deputy governor Perry Warjiyo also said
annual consumer inflation in February hit 7.8 percent, compared
with 7.91 percent forecast in a Reuters' poll.
So far in February, the rupiah has gained around 5 percent
against the dollar, which would be the largest monthly
appreciation since April 2009, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The Indonesian currency outperformed other emerging Asian
currencies for the week with a 1.1 percent gain. Improving
economic fundamentals have encouraged foreign investors to buy
Indonesian stocks and bonds.
The Malaysian ringgit has risen 2.1 percent this
month as investors, including offshore funds, covered short
positions on expectations of dollar sales by exporters.
The Philippine peso gained 1.5 percent in
February on inflows bound for the stock market, while the Thai
baht has risen 1.1 percent on short-covering.
India's rupee was up 1.0 percent for the month and
the Singapore dollar gained 0.8 percent.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.62 102.13 +0.50
Sing dlr 1.2669 1.2641 -0.22
Taiwan dlr 30.355 30.350 -0.02
Korean won 1067.30 1068.80 +0.14
Baht 32.64 32.60 -0.12
Peso 44.63 44.67 +0.08
Rupiah 11610.00 11660.00 +0.43
Rupee 62.03 61.98 -0.08
Ringgit 3.2775 3.2805 +0.09
Yuan 6.1469 6.1284 -0.30
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.62 105.28 +3.60
Sing dlr 1.2669 1.2632 -0.29
Taiwan dlr 30.355 29.950 -1.33
Korean won 1067.30 1055.40 -1.11
Baht 32.64 32.86 +0.67
Peso 44.63 44.40 -0.53
Rupiah 11610.00 12160.00 +4.74
Rupee 62.03 61.80 -0.37
Ringgit 3.2775 3.2755 -0.06
Yuan 6.1469 6.0539 -1.51
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)