(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday as a tumbling Chinese yuan cast a long shadow over the region, while the Indonesian rupiah rose further on the central bank's expectations of a smaller current-account deficit. The yuan was set to suffer its worst month in February in 20 years as the central bank stepped up its intervention to weaken the currency ahead of a key government meeting next week. Analysts and traders speculated that Beijing may use the meeting as a platform to unveil more market reforms. The Chinese currency has lost 1.4 percent so far this month, which would be the largest monthly decline since the yuan's devaluation in January 1994, Thomson Reuters' data showed. With the renminbi's weakness, the Singapore dollar fell. The South Korean won and the Malaysian ringgit pared some of their initial gains. However, the Indonesian rupiah rose further after the central bank said the country's current-account deficit would be narrower in the first quarter. Bank Indonesia deputy governor Perry Warjiyo also said annual consumer inflation in February hit 7.8 percent, compared with 7.91 percent forecast in a Reuters' poll. So far in February, the rupiah has gained around 5 percent against the dollar, which would be the largest monthly appreciation since April 2009, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Indonesian currency outperformed other emerging Asian currencies for the week with a 1.1 percent gain. Improving economic fundamentals have encouraged foreign investors to buy Indonesian stocks and bonds. The Malaysian ringgit has risen 2.1 percent this month as investors, including offshore funds, covered short positions on expectations of dollar sales by exporters. The Philippine peso gained 1.5 percent in February on inflows bound for the stock market, while the Thai baht has risen 1.1 percent on short-covering. India's rupee was up 1.0 percent for the month and the Singapore dollar gained 0.8 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.62 102.13 +0.50 Sing dlr 1.2669 1.2641 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 30.355 30.350 -0.02 Korean won 1067.30 1068.80 +0.14 Baht 32.64 32.60 -0.12 Peso 44.63 44.67 +0.08 Rupiah 11610.00 11660.00 +0.43 Rupee 62.03 61.98 -0.08 Ringgit 3.2775 3.2805 +0.09 Yuan 6.1469 6.1284 -0.30 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.62 105.28 +3.60 Sing dlr 1.2669 1.2632 -0.29 Taiwan dlr 30.355 29.950 -1.33 Korean won 1067.30 1055.40 -1.11 Baht 32.64 32.86 +0.67 Peso 44.63 44.40 -0.53 Rupiah 11610.00 12160.00 +4.74 Rupee 62.03 61.80 -0.37 Ringgit 3.2775 3.2755 -0.06 Yuan 6.1469 6.0539 -1.51 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)