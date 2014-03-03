* Indonesia sees unexpected trade deficit in Jan * Won falls on offshore funds; exporters limits losses * Philippine peso down on specs (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 3 The South Korean won led losses among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as the crisis in Ukraine dented appetite for risky assets, while the Indonesian rupiah pared gains after a unexpected trade deficit. Offshore funds sold the won, with Asian shares and U.S. stock futures also pulling back amid the escalating geopolitical tensions. Ukraine mobilised for war on Sunday and Washington threatened to isolate Russia economically after President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbour. In a further blow to risk assets, a government survey on Saturday showed activity in China's factory sector slowed to an 8-month low in February. "Ukraine and China gave investors more reasons to take profits from Asia FX," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "Those issues may last longer for the time being and hurt risky assets including emerging market currencies," Park added. Most emerging Asian currencies rose in March on some signs of stabilisation in the U.S. economy. RUPIAH The rupiah pared earlier gains after Indonesia posted an unexpected trade deficit in January. The nation reported a $440 million shortfall in January due to the impact of an export mineral ban and seasonal factors, government data showed, confounding market expectations for a small surplus. Ahead of the data, the rupiah had risen as much as 0.5 percent to 11,550 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 15, supported by offshore funds inflows. The rupiah also gained in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) market with its one-month NDFs at its highest since Nov. 20. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,596 rupiah per dollar, stronger than Friday's 11,634. WON The won eased as offshore funds sold the currency on signs of weakening economic momentum. Manufacturing activity contracted in February for the first time in five months, while exports growth was weaker-than-expected last month. Still, domestic exporters bought the won for settlements, especially around 1,075 per dollar, traders said. "The 1,075 appeared attractive to exporters," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. The won had earlier come under pressure after Seoul said the North fired two short-range missiles on Monday after launching similar rockets last week. Some investors, however, shrugged off the geopolitical tensions, noting the won's resilience on Friday, a day after North Korea fired four short-range missiles. "Missiles may provide a good chance to buy the won," said another trader. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso weakened as local interbank speculators sold the currency amid the intensifying crisis in Ukraine, traders said. The Philippine currency pared some of its earlier losses on remittance inflows from overseas Filipino workers. Traders were still looking for opportunities to sell the peso on rallies as the tensions in the Ukraine tempered risk appetite. A senior Philippine bank trader in Manila said the peso may head to 45.00 per dollar by the end of this week. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0440 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.37 101.80 +0.42 Sing dlr 1.2673 1.2679 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.293 30.355 +0.20 Korean won 1070.30 1067.50 -0.26 Baht 32.57 32.61 +0.12 Peso 44.74 44.63 -0.23 Rupiah 11570.00 11604.00 +0.29 Rupee 61.91 61.75 -0.26 Ringgit 3.2790 3.2770 -0.06 Yuan 6.1479 6.1450 -0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.37 105.28 +3.85 Sing dlr 1.2673 1.2632 -0.32 Taiwan dlr 30.293 29.950 -1.13 Korean won 1070.30 1055.40 -1.39 Baht 32.57 32.86 +0.89 Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.76 Rupiah 11570.00 12160.00 +5.10 Rupee 61.91 61.80 -0.18 Ringgit 3.2790 3.2755 -0.11 Yuan 6.1479 6.0539 -1.53 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by)