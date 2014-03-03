* Indonesia sees unexpected trade deficit in Jan
* Won falls on offshore funds; exporters limits losses
* Philippine peso down on specs
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 3 The South Korean won led
losses among emerging Asian currencies on Monday as the crisis
in Ukraine dented appetite for risky assets, while the
Indonesian rupiah pared gains after a unexpected trade deficit.
Offshore funds sold the won, with Asian shares
and U.S. stock futures also pulling back amid the escalating
geopolitical tensions.
Ukraine mobilised for war on Sunday and Washington
threatened to isolate Russia economically after President
Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his
neighbour.
In a further blow to risk assets, a government survey on
Saturday showed activity in China's factory sector slowed to an
8-month low in February.
"Ukraine and China gave investors more reasons to take
profits from Asia FX," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond
analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"Those issues may last longer for the time being and hurt
risky assets including emerging market currencies," Park added.
Most emerging Asian currencies rose in March on some signs
of stabilisation in the U.S. economy.
RUPIAH
The rupiah pared earlier gains after Indonesia posted an
unexpected trade deficit in January.
The nation reported a $440 million shortfall in January due
to the impact of an export mineral ban and seasonal factors,
government data showed, confounding market expectations for a
small surplus.
Ahead of the data, the rupiah had risen as much as 0.5
percent to 11,550 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 15,
supported by offshore funds inflows.
The rupiah also gained in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs)
market with its one-month NDFs at its highest since Nov. 20.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
, which the central bank launched last year in an
effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,596
rupiah per dollar, stronger than Friday's 11,634.
WON
The won eased as offshore funds sold the currency on signs
of weakening economic momentum.
Manufacturing activity contracted in February for the first
time in five months, while exports growth was
weaker-than-expected last month.
Still, domestic exporters bought the won for settlements,
especially around 1,075 per dollar, traders said.
"The 1,075 appeared attractive to exporters," said a foreign
bank trader in Seoul.
The won had earlier come under pressure after Seoul said the
North fired two short-range missiles on Monday after launching
similar rockets last week.
Some investors, however, shrugged off the geopolitical
tensions, noting the won's resilience on Friday, a day after
North Korea fired four short-range missiles.
"Missiles may provide a good chance to buy the won," said
another trader.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso weakened as local interbank speculators
sold the currency amid the intensifying crisis in Ukraine,
traders said.
The Philippine currency pared some of its earlier losses on
remittance inflows from overseas Filipino workers.
Traders were still looking for opportunities to sell the
peso on rallies as the tensions in the Ukraine tempered risk
appetite.
A senior Philippine bank trader in Manila said the peso may
head to 45.00 per dollar by the end of this week.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0440 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.37 101.80 +0.42
Sing dlr 1.2673 1.2679 +0.05
Taiwan dlr 30.293 30.355 +0.20
Korean won 1070.30 1067.50 -0.26
Baht 32.57 32.61 +0.12
Peso 44.74 44.63 -0.23
Rupiah 11570.00 11604.00 +0.29
Rupee 61.91 61.75 -0.26
Ringgit 3.2790 3.2770 -0.06
Yuan 6.1479 6.1450 -0.05
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.37 105.28 +3.85
Sing dlr 1.2673 1.2632 -0.32
Taiwan dlr 30.293 29.950 -1.13
Korean won 1070.30 1055.40 -1.39
Baht 32.57 32.86 +0.89
Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.76
Rupiah 11570.00 12160.00 +5.10
Rupee 61.91 61.80 -0.18
Ringgit 3.2790 3.2755 -0.11
Yuan 6.1479 6.0539 -1.53
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing
by)