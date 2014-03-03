(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, March 3 Most emerging Asian
currencies fell on Monday as the crisis in Ukraine dampened
appetite for risky assets, while the Indonesian rupiah gave up
some of its earlier gains after a unexpected trade deficit.
The Thai baht, however, rose as Bangkok shares
jumped on easing political tensions.
The country held re-run elections in five provinces where
voting was disrupted in last month's poll by anti-government
protesters who decamped from a main Bangkok intersection on
Sunday and moved inside a central park.
South Korea's won slid on selling from offshore
funds, even though domestic exporters chased it for settlements
on dips.
South Korean bond prices sharply fell after the nomination
of a former central bank deputy chief, widely perceived as a
hawk, as the next Bank of Korea governor dashed hops for future
rate cuts.
The Philippine peso eased as local interbank
speculators added dollar holdings, while remittance inflows from
overseas Filipino workers helped the peso pare some losses.
The Indonesian rupiah cut gains after hitting a
near four-month high as the country reported a surprising trade
deficit, as a ban in mineral shipments hit exports.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.34 101.80 +0.45
Sing dlr 1.2671 1.2679 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 30.369 30.355 -0.05
Korean won 1069.90 1067.50 -0.22
Baht 32.54 32.61 +0.22
Peso 44.72 44.63 -0.19
Rupiah 11575.00 11604.00 +0.25
Rupee 61.89 61.75 -0.23
Ringgit 3.2790 3.2770 -0.06
Yuan 6.1465 6.1450 -0.02
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.34 105.28 +3.88
Sing dlr 1.2671 1.2632 -0.31
Taiwan dlr 30.369 29.950 -1.38
Korean won 1069.90 1055.40 -1.36
Baht 32.54 32.86 +0.98
Peso 44.72 44.40 -0.72
Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05
Rupee 61.89 61.80 -0.15
Ringgit 3.2790 3.2755 -0.11
Yuan 6.1465 6.0539 -1.51
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)