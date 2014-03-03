(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, March 3 Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Monday as the crisis in Ukraine dampened appetite for risky assets, while the Indonesian rupiah gave up some of its earlier gains after a unexpected trade deficit. The Thai baht, however, rose as Bangkok shares jumped on easing political tensions. The country held re-run elections in five provinces where voting was disrupted in last month's poll by anti-government protesters who decamped from a main Bangkok intersection on Sunday and moved inside a central park. South Korea's won slid on selling from offshore funds, even though domestic exporters chased it for settlements on dips. South Korean bond prices sharply fell after the nomination of a former central bank deputy chief, widely perceived as a hawk, as the next Bank of Korea governor dashed hops for future rate cuts. The Philippine peso eased as local interbank speculators added dollar holdings, while remittance inflows from overseas Filipino workers helped the peso pare some losses. The Indonesian rupiah cut gains after hitting a near four-month high as the country reported a surprising trade deficit, as a ban in mineral shipments hit exports. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.34 101.80 +0.45 Sing dlr 1.2671 1.2679 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.369 30.355 -0.05 Korean won 1069.90 1067.50 -0.22 Baht 32.54 32.61 +0.22 Peso 44.72 44.63 -0.19 Rupiah 11575.00 11604.00 +0.25 Rupee 61.89 61.75 -0.23 Ringgit 3.2790 3.2770 -0.06 Yuan 6.1465 6.1450 -0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.34 105.28 +3.88 Sing dlr 1.2671 1.2632 -0.31 Taiwan dlr 30.369 29.950 -1.38 Korean won 1069.90 1055.40 -1.36 Baht 32.54 32.86 +0.98 Peso 44.72 44.40 -0.72 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 61.89 61.80 -0.15 Ringgit 3.2790 3.2755 -0.11 Yuan 6.1465 6.0539 -1.51 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)