(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, March 4 Most emerging Asian currencies turned higher on Tuesday after Russia's president ordered troops in military drills in central and western Russia to return to base, increasing hopes of a peaceful solution in Ukraine. The Thai baht outperformed regional peers as offshore hedge funds covered short positions. Malaysia's ringgit rose on demand from oil exporters. The Singapore dollar gained, tracking a stronger euro. The Indonesian rupiah turned firmer on expectations of inflows to the government's bond auction. The country aims to sell 10 trillion rupiah ($862.9 million) in bonds. Meanwhile, the South Korean won ended local trade weaker on dollar demand from offshore funds and domestic importers. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.78 101.44 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.2690 1.2708 +0.14 Taiwan dlr 30.356 30.369 +0.04 Korean won 1073.30 1070.20 -0.29 Baht 32.46 32.56 +0.31 Peso 44.74 44.72 -0.06 Rupiah 11580.00 11584.00 +0.03 Rupee 61.89 62.04 +0.24 Ringgit 3.2745 3.2825 +0.24 Yuan 6.1452 6.1462 +0.02 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.78 105.28 +3.43 Sing dlr 1.2690 1.2632 -0.46 Taiwan dlr 30.356 29.950 -1.34 Korean won 1073.30 1055.40 -1.67 Baht 32.46 32.86 +1.23 Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.77 Rupiah 11580.00 12160.00 +5.01 Rupee 61.89 61.80 -0.15 Ringgit 3.2745 3.2755 +0.03 Yuan 6.1452 6.0539 -1.49 ($1 = 11,589.5 Rupiahs) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)