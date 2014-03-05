* Taiwan dollar up on stock inflows; importers limit * Won higher on overnight NDFs; Iran oil payments talk caps * Baht rises on stocks, profit-taking seen (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 5 Emerging Asian currencies were mostly higher on Wednesday as fears of an imminent military conflict in Ukraine ebbed, while wary investors stayed on alert for a possible widening by China of the yuan's trading band. The Taiwan dollar rose on foreign financial inflows to stocks, and the South Korean won benefited from its overnight strength in non-deliverable forwards. Thailand's baht gained as Bangkok stocks hit a near three-month high. The Indonesian rupiah was higher a day after the government sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.3 billion) in bonds with lower yields. Asian stocks rose after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia would use military force in Ukraine only as a last resort, reviving appetite for riskier assets. "This should provide a modicum of support for Asian assets today, and indeed regional equities are better bid," Scotiabank said in a research note. Still, investors took profits from gains in emerging Asian currencies after China's Premier Li Keqiang said the country will the extend yuan floating rate. The remarks at China's annual parliament meeting came amid growing expectations that Beijing will widen the yuan's trading band. "It's likely to occur within days or weeks," said Suresh Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. "It will affect negatively for Asia ex-Japan (currencies), given the CNY is on a weakening trend the last few weeks," Ramanathan said, tipping the Malaysian ringgit, the rupiah, the Philippine peso and the Taiwan dollar to stay on the defensive. China needs a weaker yuan to achieve this year's official growth target of 7.5 percent, he added. The recent weakness in the renminbi has put pressure on other emerging Asian currencies, given the region's economic dependence on the world's second-largest economy. Investors also remained wary of the unsettled situation in Ukraine. Meanwhile, traders were watching out for the outcomes of the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday and U.S. jobs data for February on Friday. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial institutions as worries about Ukraine eased. Domestic importers looked to pick up U.S. dollars for payments on dips, capping gains in the island's currency, traders said. Investors remained cautious of possible intervention by the central bank to stem volatility, but the authorities haven't been seen in the market yet, the traders added. WON The won gained as its NDFs rose overnight, while dollar demand from importers limited its upside. Traders suspected that those dollar bids may have been linked to South Korea's payment to Iran for crude oil imports. BAHT The baht edged up as Bangkok shares rose as much as 0.9 percent to 1,357.39, their highest since Dec. 13. Foreign investors bought a combined net 2.5 billion Thai baht ($77.0 million) in local stocks in the first two sessions of the month, according to Thomson Reuters data, with domestic political unrest easing. The Thai currency pared some of its earlier gains as investors took profit from the second-best performing emerging Asian currency so far this year. "While the current political impasse remains, the de-escalation of tensions with the removal of the blockade of downtown Bangkok and the willingness of both sides to negotiate weighed on the pair," Maybank said in a client note. He expects further gains in the baht. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.21 102.21 +0.00 Sing dlr 1.2704 1.2692 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.284 30.380 +0.32 Korean won 1071.20 1073.50 +0.21 Baht 32.38 32.43 +0.15 Peso 44.76 44.74 -0.03 Rupiah 11573.00 11590.00 +0.15 Rupee 61.84 61.85 +0.01 Ringgit 3.2725 3.2750 +0.08 Yuan 6.1371 6.1430 +0.10 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.21 105.28 +3.00 Sing dlr 1.2704 1.2632 -0.57 Taiwan dlr 30.284 29.950 -1.10 Korean won 1071.20 1055.40 -1.47 Baht 32.38 32.86 +1.48 Peso 44.76 44.40 -0.80 Rupiah 11573.00 12160.00 +5.07 Rupee 61.84 61.80 -0.06 Ringgit 3.2725 3.2755 +0.09 Yuan 6.1371 6.0539 -1.36 ($1 = 11,595 rupiah) ($1 = 32.49 baht) (Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)