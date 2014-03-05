* Taiwan dollar up on stock inflows; importers limit
* Won higher on overnight NDFs; Iran oil payments talk caps
* Baht rises on stocks, profit-taking seen
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 5 Emerging Asian currencies
were mostly higher on Wednesday as fears of an imminent military
conflict in Ukraine ebbed, while wary investors stayed on alert
for a possible widening by China of the yuan's trading band.
The Taiwan dollar rose on foreign financial inflows
to stocks, and the South Korean won benefited from
its overnight strength in non-deliverable forwards.
Thailand's baht gained as Bangkok stocks hit a near
three-month high. The Indonesian rupiah was higher a
day after the government sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.3 billion)
in bonds with lower yields.
Asian stocks rose after Russian President Vladimir Putin on
Tuesday said Russia would use military force in Ukraine only as
a last resort, reviving appetite for riskier assets.
"This should provide a modicum of support for Asian assets
today, and indeed regional equities are better bid," Scotiabank
said in a research note.
Still, investors took profits from gains in emerging Asian
currencies after China's Premier Li Keqiang said the country
will the extend yuan floating rate.
The remarks at China's annual parliament meeting came amid
growing expectations that Beijing will widen the yuan's trading
band.
"It's likely to occur within days or weeks," said Suresh
Kumar Ramanathan, head of regional interest rate and FX strategy
at CIMB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur.
"It will affect negatively for Asia ex-Japan (currencies),
given the CNY is on a weakening trend the last few weeks,"
Ramanathan said, tipping the Malaysian ringgit, the
rupiah, the Philippine peso and the Taiwan dollar to
stay on the defensive.
China needs a weaker yuan to achieve this year's official
growth target of 7.5 percent, he added.
The recent weakness in the renminbi has put pressure on
other emerging Asian currencies, given the region's economic
dependence on the world's second-largest economy.
Investors also remained wary of the unsettled situation in
Ukraine. Meanwhile, traders were watching out for the outcomes
of the European Central Bank's policy meeting on Thursday and
U.S. jobs data for February on Friday.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from foreign financial
institutions as worries about Ukraine eased.
Domestic importers looked to pick up U.S. dollars for
payments on dips, capping gains in the island's currency,
traders said.
Investors remained cautious of possible intervention by the
central bank to stem volatility, but the authorities haven't
been seen in the market yet, the traders added.
WON
The won gained as its NDFs rose overnight, while dollar
demand from importers limited its upside.
Traders suspected that those dollar bids may have been
linked to South Korea's payment to Iran for crude oil imports.
BAHT
The baht edged up as Bangkok shares rose as much as
0.9 percent to 1,357.39, their highest since Dec. 13.
Foreign investors bought a combined net 2.5 billion Thai
baht ($77.0 million) in local stocks in the first two sessions
of the month, according to Thomson Reuters data, with domestic
political unrest easing.
The Thai currency pared some of its earlier gains as
investors took profit from the second-best performing emerging
Asian currency so far this year.
"While the current political impasse remains, the
de-escalation of tensions with the removal of the blockade of
downtown Bangkok and the willingness of both sides to negotiate
weighed on the pair," Maybank said in a client note. He expects
further gains in the baht.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.21 102.21 +0.00
Sing dlr 1.2704 1.2692 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.284 30.380 +0.32
Korean won 1071.20 1073.50 +0.21
Baht 32.38 32.43 +0.15
Peso 44.76 44.74 -0.03
Rupiah 11573.00 11590.00 +0.15
Rupee 61.84 61.85 +0.01
Ringgit 3.2725 3.2750 +0.08
Yuan 6.1371 6.1430 +0.10
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.21 105.28 +3.00
Sing dlr 1.2704 1.2632 -0.57
Taiwan dlr 30.284 29.950 -1.10
Korean won 1071.20 1055.40 -1.47
Baht 32.38 32.86 +1.48
Peso 44.76 44.40 -0.80
Rupiah 11573.00 12160.00 +5.07
Rupee 61.84 61.80 -0.06
Ringgit 3.2725 3.2755 +0.09
Yuan 6.1371 6.0539 -1.36
($1 = 11,595 rupiah)
($1 = 32.49 baht)
(Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)