(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, March 5 The South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Wednesday as fears of an immediate military conflict in Ukraine subsided and the Chinese yuan extended gains. The yuan rose as traders said the central bank was spotted reducing its intervention in the market after having engineered a sudden depreciation of the yuan since last month. South Korea's won gained as investors added bullish bets following its gains in overnight non-deliverable markets. Local importers, however, bought dollars for payments, limiting the won's appreciation, traders said. The Thai baht gained as Bangkok shares hit a near three-month high, while some investors took profits on the second best-performing emerging Asian currency of the year. The Taiwan dollar advanced on inflows from foreign financial institutions for the island's stocks. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.19 102.21 +0.02 Sing dlr 1.2700 1.2692 -0.06 Taiwan dlr 30.326 30.380 +0.18 Korean won 1070.80 1073.50 +0.25 Baht 32.36 32.43 +0.22 Peso 44.77 44.74 -0.06 Rupiah 11575.00 11590.00 +0.13 Rupee 61.83 61.85 +0.03 Ringgit 3.2700 3.2750 +0.15 Yuan 6.1287 6.1430 +0.23 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.19 105.28 +3.02 Sing dlr 1.2700 1.2632 -0.54 Taiwan dlr 30.326 29.950 -1.24 Korean won 1070.80 1055.40 -1.44 Baht 32.36 32.86 +1.55 Peso 44.77 44.40 -0.83 Rupiah 11575.00 12160.00 +5.05 Rupee 61.83 61.80 -0.04 Ringgit 3.2700 3.2755 +0.17 Yuan 6.1287 6.0539 -1.22 (Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI; Editing by Chris Gallagher)