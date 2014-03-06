PRECIOUS-Gold steady after French election, N. Korea worries support

April 25 Gold held steady on Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous session on a market-friendly French presidential vote, although tensions over North Korea offered support for safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,275 per ounce by 0115 GMT. Bullion prices fell about 0.7 percent in the previous session after touching $1,265.90, the lowest since April 11. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,276.60 an ounce