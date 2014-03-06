* Won up on offshore funds, stop-loss dollar selling
* Rupiah near 4-month high on foreign banks; 11,500/dlr eyed
* Ringgit up on short-covering
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, March 6 Emerging Asian currencies
rallied on Thursday as the Chinese yuan extended gains and
diplomatic efforts contained Ukraine tensions, while investors
were speculating whether the European Central Bank will ease
policy later in the day.
The South Korean won led gains among regional
units as offshore funds chased it and there was stop-loss dollar
selling.
Indonesia's rupiah hit a near four-month high on
demand from foreign banks, while the Malaysian ringgit
advanced on short-covering.
The yuan rose after China's central bank fixed
its midpoint firmer.
The renminbi's strength lifted the Singapore dollar
, which investors often use for proxy trades to bet that
the yuan will appreciate or depreciate.
Asian shares also rose as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
said discussions on Ukraine would continue in coming days
although diplomatic efforts between Moscow and Washington over
the country have made little obvious headway so far.
"We could see Asian currencies up for a short while as
Ukraine tensions eased and the yuan resumed appreciation," said
Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore,
adding that the won may lead regional appreciation.
"Asian currencies may follow a weaker euro if the ECB eases
policy tonight, but that would be a knee jerk action. Asian
currencies will rise anyway on a strong yuan," he said.
Emerging Asian currencies often track the yuan due to the
importance of China to the region. The yuan's recent weakness
had put pressure on regional currencies.
Investors were awaiting the ECB's policy decision later in
the day. The ECB is expected to refrain from cutting interest
rates this time and opt for a less drastic step of loosening
lending conditions to fight off the danger of debilitating low
inflation.
WON
The won rose on demand from offshore funds and stop-loss
dollar selling.
Traders dumped dollar holdings, which they had built up on
expectations of dollar bids linked to South Korea's payment to
Iran for crude oil imports, as they have not yet seen large
demand for the greenback.
The won faced chart resistance lines around 1,065 per dollar
with a 60-day moving average at 1,165.0 and 100-day average at
1,064.0.
"People were disappointed at a lack of dollar demand
(related to Iran)," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul.
"But I wonder if the won could strengthen further from here
as we have some resistance levels."
RUPIAH
The rupiah advanced as much as 0.6 percent to 11,510 to the
dollar, its strongest since Nov. 14, tracking its appreciation
in non-deliverable forwards markets.
Local traders, however, took profits from the best
performing Asian currency so far this year, seeing resistance at
11,500.
"That is a crucial level for now," said a Jakarta-based
currency trader.
"A good rupiah level for the economy is around 11,500 and
11,700," the trader said, noting the country still has a current
account deficit.
The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR)
, which the central bank launched last year in an
effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,554
rupiah per dollar, stronger than Wednesday's 11,580.
RINGGIT
The ringgit rose as much as 0.3 percent to 3.2610 per
dollar, its strongest since Jan. 13, on stop-loss dollar
selling.
The Malaysian currency found a chart resistance at 3.2607,
the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation
between October and February.
Still, some traders preferred to add more to ringgit
holdings on improving appetite for risky assets.
"Risk is on," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala
Lumpur, adding the ringgit may head to 3.2500.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.64 102.30 -0.33
Sing dlr 1.2676 1.2701 +0.20
Taiwan dlr 30.278 30.352 +0.24
Korean won 1065.00 1070.90 +0.55
Baht 32.31 32.29 -0.06
Peso 44.66 44.77 +0.24
Rupiah 11528.00 11580.00 +0.45
Rupee 61.47 61.75 +0.46
Ringgit 3.2635 3.2710 +0.23
Yuan 6.1159 6.1282 +0.20
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.64 105.28 +2.57
Sing dlr 1.2676 1.2632 -0.35
Taiwan dlr 30.278 29.950 -1.08
Korean won 1065.00 1055.40 -0.90
Baht 32.31 32.86 +1.70
Peso 44.66 44.40 -0.59
Rupiah 11528.00 12160.00 +5.48
Rupee 61.47 61.80 +0.54
Ringgit 3.2635 3.2755 +0.37
Yuan 6.1159 6.0539 -1.01
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)