* Won up on offshore funds, stop-loss dollar selling * Rupiah near 4-month high on foreign banks; 11,500/dlr eyed * Ringgit up on short-covering (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 6 Emerging Asian currencies rallied on Thursday as the Chinese yuan extended gains and diplomatic efforts contained Ukraine tensions, while investors were speculating whether the European Central Bank will ease policy later in the day. The South Korean won led gains among regional units as offshore funds chased it and there was stop-loss dollar selling. Indonesia's rupiah hit a near four-month high on demand from foreign banks, while the Malaysian ringgit advanced on short-covering. The yuan rose after China's central bank fixed its midpoint firmer. The renminbi's strength lifted the Singapore dollar , which investors often use for proxy trades to bet that the yuan will appreciate or depreciate. Asian shares also rose as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said discussions on Ukraine would continue in coming days although diplomatic efforts between Moscow and Washington over the country have made little obvious headway so far. "We could see Asian currencies up for a short while as Ukraine tensions eased and the yuan resumed appreciation," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore, adding that the won may lead regional appreciation. "Asian currencies may follow a weaker euro if the ECB eases policy tonight, but that would be a knee jerk action. Asian currencies will rise anyway on a strong yuan," he said. Emerging Asian currencies often track the yuan due to the importance of China to the region. The yuan's recent weakness had put pressure on regional currencies. Investors were awaiting the ECB's policy decision later in the day. The ECB is expected to refrain from cutting interest rates this time and opt for a less drastic step of loosening lending conditions to fight off the danger of debilitating low inflation. WON The won rose on demand from offshore funds and stop-loss dollar selling. Traders dumped dollar holdings, which they had built up on expectations of dollar bids linked to South Korea's payment to Iran for crude oil imports, as they have not yet seen large demand for the greenback. The won faced chart resistance lines around 1,065 per dollar with a 60-day moving average at 1,165.0 and 100-day average at 1,064.0. "People were disappointed at a lack of dollar demand (related to Iran)," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. "But I wonder if the won could strengthen further from here as we have some resistance levels." RUPIAH The rupiah advanced as much as 0.6 percent to 11,510 to the dollar, its strongest since Nov. 14, tracking its appreciation in non-deliverable forwards markets. Local traders, however, took profits from the best performing Asian currency so far this year, seeing resistance at 11,500. "That is a crucial level for now," said a Jakarta-based currency trader. "A good rupiah level for the economy is around 11,500 and 11,700," the trader said, noting the country still has a current account deficit. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,554 rupiah per dollar, stronger than Wednesday's 11,580. RINGGIT The ringgit rose as much as 0.3 percent to 3.2610 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 13, on stop-loss dollar selling. The Malaysian currency found a chart resistance at 3.2607, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between October and February. Still, some traders preferred to add more to ringgit holdings on improving appetite for risky assets. "Risk is on," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, adding the ringgit may head to 3.2500. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.64 102.30 -0.33 Sing dlr 1.2676 1.2701 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 30.278 30.352 +0.24 Korean won 1065.00 1070.90 +0.55 Baht 32.31 32.29 -0.06 Peso 44.66 44.77 +0.24 Rupiah 11528.00 11580.00 +0.45 Rupee 61.47 61.75 +0.46 Ringgit 3.2635 3.2710 +0.23 Yuan 6.1159 6.1282 +0.20 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.64 105.28 +2.57 Sing dlr 1.2676 1.2632 -0.35 Taiwan dlr 30.278 29.950 -1.08 Korean won 1065.00 1055.40 -0.90 Baht 32.31 32.86 +1.70 Peso 44.66 44.40 -0.59 Rupiah 11528.00 12160.00 +5.48 Rupee 61.47 61.80 +0.54 Ringgit 3.2635 3.2755 +0.37 Yuan 6.1159 6.0539 -1.01 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)