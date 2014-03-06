(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, March 6 Emerging Asian currencies
rose as the Chinese yuan extended gains and diplomatic efforts
helped contain tensions in Ukraine, with the Indonesian rupiah
near a four-month high, while investors speculated whether the
European Central Bank would ease policy.
The rupiah gained as much as 1.0 percent to 11,465
per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 11, on demand from hedge
funds and foreign banks.
The South Korea won advanced as offshore funds
chased it and on exporters' demand for settlements.
Traders dumped dollar holdings, which they had built up on
expectations of dollar bids linked to South Korea's payment to
Iran for crude oil imports, as they have not yet seen large
demand for the greenback.
The Philippine peso gained as market talk of bond
inflows caused investors to cover short positions, traders said.
The yuan appreciated for a third consecutive
session on heavy dollar selling from corporate amid signs the
central bank was staying on the sidelines.
The renminbi's strength lifted the Singapore dollar
, which investors often use for proxy trades to bet that
the yuan will appreciate or depreciate.
Malaysia's ringgit gained as much as 0.4 percent to
3.2575 per dollar, its strongest since Jan. 13, on
short-covering.
Emerging Asian currencies often track the yuan due to the
importance of China to the region. The yuan's recent weakness
had put pressure on regional currencies.
Investors were awaiting the ECB's policy decision later in
the day. The ECB is expected to refrain from cutting interest
rates this time and opt for a less drastic step of loosening
lending conditions to fight off the danger of debilitating low
inflation.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.75 102.30 -0.44
Sing dlr 1.2644 1.2701 +0.45
Taiwan dlr 30.310 30.352 +0.14
Korean won 1064.00 1070.90 +0.65
Baht 32.26 32.29 +0.09
Peso 44.54 44.77 +0.52
Rupiah 11465.00 11580.00 +1.00
Rupee 61.29 61.75 +0.75
Ringgit 3.2600 3.2710 +0.34
Yuan 6.1180 6.1282 +0.17
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.75 105.28 +2.46
Sing dlr 1.2644 1.2632 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.310 29.950 -1.19
Korean won 1064.00 1055.40 -0.81
Baht 32.26 32.86 +1.86
Peso 44.54 44.40 -0.31
Rupiah 11465.00 12160.00 +6.06
Rupee 61.29 61.80 +0.83
Ringgit 3.2600 3.2755 +0.48
Yuan 6.1180 6.0539 -1.05
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Sunil Nair)