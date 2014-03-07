* Rupiah hits 4-month high on capital inflows * Taiwan dollar gains on foreign financial institutions * Won rises on exporters' demand (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, March 7 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Friday and were poised to gain on the week, buoyed by strength in the Chinese yuan and regional equities, although investors took some profits ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due later in the day. The Indonesian rupiah was again the standout performer of the session, jumping almost 1 percent at one stage to a four-month high, as offshore funds such as real money accounts and hedge funds kept buying the country's stocks and bonds. The yuan continued to recover from a drastic slide in the recent weeks as the central bank fixed its midpoint firmer, while Asian stock markets tracked gains on Wall Street. Still, investors were keeping a cautious eye on the U.S. payrolls report for February. Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have increased by 149,000 last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, up from the weather-depressed gains of 113,000 in January and 75,000 in December. Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said weather also likely affected the latest data and Asian currencies may not see a definitive trend for the dollar after the report. "I am still sticking to my intra-regional trades which basically take the dollar out of equation at this point," said Ji in Singapore. He said he preferred short positions in the won against the Indian rupee and bearish bets on the Singapore dollar to the Malaysian ringgit. This week, emerging Asian currencies rose on the yuan's rebound and as geopolitical tensions in Ukraine eased. The rupiah has outpaced regional peers with a 1.7 percent gain against the dollar so far this week, according to Thomson Reuters data, on sustained capital inflows. The rupee has risen 1.2 percent as Indian shares hit a record high on strong foreign demand. Thailand's baht has gained 1.1 percent, which would be the largest weekly appreciation since the week ended Sept. 20, on short covering. RUPIAH The rupiah rose as much as 0.9 percent to 11,360 per dollar, its strongest since Nov. 7, before trimming some gains as investors took profits before the weekend. Still, continued inflows to the country's capital markets are expected to keep supporting the rupiah, traders said. The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) , which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,395 rupiah per dollar, stronger than Thursday's 11,554. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose on inflows from some foreign financial institutions and higher local shares. Domestic importers bought U.S. dollars for payments on dips, limiting gains in the island's currency. Exporters stayed on the sidelines, seeing the Taiwan dollar's levels as pricey. WON The won rose on demand from exporters for settlements, while traders stayed cautious before the U.S. jobs data. Investors also remained wary of possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to keep the won weaker than 1,060 per dollar. Still, traders hesitated to build up short positions in the South Korean currency after some investors had to scramble to buy it to square positions on the yuan's rebound this week. "Some may want to add long dollar positions around 1,060, but investors were not confident as they suffered stop-loss selling in the previous session," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.92 103.07 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.2643 1.2631 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.253 30.323 +0.23 Korean won 1063.10 1064.10 +0.09 Baht 32.27 32.30 +0.09 Peso 44.46 44.54 +0.17 Rupiah 11410.00 11465.00 +0.48 Rupee 61.02 61.11 +0.15 Ringgit 3.2600 3.2605 +0.02 Yuan 6.1140 6.1185 +0.07 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.92 105.28 +2.29 Sing dlr 1.2643 1.2632 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.253 29.950 -1.00 Korean won 1063.10 1055.40 -0.72 Baht 32.27 32.86 +1.83 Peso 44.46 44.40 -0.15 Rupiah 11410.00 12160.00 +6.57 Rupee 61.02 61.80 +1.28 Ringgit 3.2600 3.2755 +0.48 Yuan 6.1140 6.0539 -0.98 (Addtional reporting by KyungHo Lee in SEOUL and Lin Miao-jung in TAIPEI; Editing by Chris Gallagher)