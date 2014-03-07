(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, March 7 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Friday to enjoy weekly gains, helped by a
rebound in the Chinese yuan and strong regional stocks, although
investors took some profits ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls
report due later in the day.
The Indonesian rupiah hit a four-month high,
leading the appreciation in regional currencies, as offshore
funds such as real money accounts and hedge funds kept buying
the country's stocks and bonds.
For the week, the rupiah has risen 1.6 percent against the
dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The rupee has risen 1.3 percent so far this week as
Indian shares hit a record high on strong foreign
demand.
Thailand's baht has gained 1.1 percent, which would
be the largest weekly appreciation since the week ended Sept.
20, as some offshore hedge funds covered short-positions with
domestic political unrest easing.
The South Korean won rose 0.7 percent on
stop-loss dollar selling. Malaysia's ringgit has also
been up 0.7 percent.
The Philippine peso appreciated 0.5 percent.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.88 103.07 +0.18
Sing dlr 1.2639 1.2631 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 30.285 30.323 +0.13
Korean won 1060.50 1064.10 +0.34
Baht 32.27 32.30 +0.09
Peso 44.39 44.54 +0.33
Rupiah 11422.00 11465.00 +0.38
Rupee 61.01 61.11 +0.16
Ringgit 3.2550 3.2605 +0.17
Yuan 6.1166 6.1185 +0.03
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.88 105.28 +2.33
Sing dlr 1.2639 1.2632 -0.06
Taiwan dlr 30.285 29.950 -1.11
Korean won 1060.50 1055.40 -0.48
Baht 32.27 32.86 +1.83
Peso 44.39 44.40 +0.01
Rupiah 11422.00 12160.00 +6.46
Rupee 61.01 61.80 +1.29
Ringgit 3.2550 3.2755 +0.63
Yuan 6.1166 6.0539 -1.03
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)