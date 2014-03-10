March 10 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0132 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0132 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.05 103.25 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2689 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.280 30.302 +0.07 Korean won 1066.60 1060.60 -0.56 Baht 32.40 32.26 -0.43 Peso 44.53 44.38 -0.34 Rupiah 11440.00 11435.00 -0.04 Rupee 61.08 61.08 -0.00 Ringgit 3.2750 3.2565 -0.56 Yuan 6.1564 6.1260 -0.49 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.05 105.28 +2.16 Sing dlr 1.2691 1.2632 -0.46 Taiwan dlr 30.280 29.950 -1.09 Korean won 1066.60 1055.40 -1.05 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.42 Peso 44.53 44.40 -0.30 Rupiah 11440.00 12160.00 +6.29 Rupee 61.08 61.80 +1.18 Ringgit 3.2750 3.2755 +0.02 Yuan 6.1564 6.0539 -1.66 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)