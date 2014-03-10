* Dollar up vs Asia FX after US nonfarm payrolls better than expected

* Lower yuan mid-point fix and weak Chinese exports also weigh

* Ringgit retreats from Friday's near three-month high (Adds text, updates prices)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, March 10 Most Asian currencies fell on Monday as the dollar rose after U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased more than expected, and as Chinese trade data added to worries of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Moves in the Chinese yuan also weighed on Asian currencies. China's central bank fixed the yuan's mid-point at a much lower level than the Friday's fix.

That helped spur selling in other Asian units, which closely track the Chinese currency because of the region's dependence on China's economy.

Losses in Asian currencies were led by the Malaysian ringgit, which retreated after having rallied to a near three-month high on Friday. Other underperformers included the South Korean won and the Thai baht.

"The boost in jobs may be USD-supportive in the near term, as the jump in yields showed the degree to which the market had expected a weaker result," Sacha Tihanyi, senior currency strategist for Scotiabank in Hong Kong said in a research note, referring to Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.

U.S employers added 175,000 jobs to payrolls last month after creating 129,000 positions in January, the Labor Department said on Friday.

The better-than-expected increase in nonfarm payrolls could ease fears of an abrupt slowdown in U.S. economic growth and keep the Federal Reserve on track to reduce its monetary stimulus.

The data helped lift the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to a six-week high of about 2.82 percent on Friday, lending support to the dollar. The U.S. 10-year yield last stood at 2.772 percent.

Chinese trade data over the weekend helped add to the weak tone of Asian currencies.

China's exports in February fell 18.1 percent from a year earlier, swinging the trade balance into deficit and adding to worries about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy despite the Lunar New Year holidays being blamed for the slide.

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT

The ringgit fell against the dollar, after the People's Bank of China fixed the Chinese yuan's mid-point versus the dollar at 6.1312, compared with Friday's fix at 6.1201.

The ringgit last stood at 3.2820 versus the dollar, pulling away from Friday's peak of 3.2480, which was the ringgit's strongest level in nearly three months.

Although the ringgit led the decline in emerging Asian currencies on Monday, market players played down the impact on the currency market from the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines jetliner early on Saturday.

A trader for a Japanese bank in Singapore said the ringgit's decline may partly be a result of a likely recent build-up in bullish bets on the Malaysian currency.

A Reuters poll in late February showed that long positions in the ringgit likely rose to their highest level since late October 2013 as investors covered short positions on expectations of large demand from exporters.

Such an accumulation of bets can lead to a swing in the other direction if the positions are unwound.

THAI BAHT

The baht fell on poor risk appetite stemming from the Chinese data released over the weekend.

The baht gained some support, however, due to dollar-selling by Thai exporters.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0452 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.05 103.25 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2685 1.2689 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.281 30.302 +0.07 Korean won 1065.90 1060.60 -0.50 Baht 32.41 32.26 -0.45 Peso 44.48 44.38 -0.22 Rupiah 11360.00 11435.00 +0.66 Rupee 61.24 61.08 -0.25 Ringgit 3.2820 3.2565 -0.78 Yuan 6.1391 6.1260 -0.21

Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.05 105.28 +2.16 Sing dlr 1.2685 1.2632 -0.42 Taiwan dlr 30.281 29.950 -1.09 Korean won 1065.90 1055.40 -0.99 Baht 32.41 32.86 +1.40 Peso 44.48 44.40 -0.19 Rupiah 11360.00 12160.00 +7.04 Rupee 61.24 61.80 +0.92 Ringgit 3.2820 3.2755 -0.20 Yuan 6.1391 6.0539 -1.39

------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan)