(Updates prices. For previous report, double click ) SINGAPORE, March 10 Most Asian currencies fell on Monday as the dollar rose after U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased more than expected, and as Chinese trade data added to worries of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Moves in the Chinese yuan also weighed on Asian currencies. China's central bank fixed the yuan's mid-point at a much lower level than Friday's fix. That helped spur selling in other Asian units, which closely track the Chinese currency because of the region's dependence on China's economy. The Indonesian rupiah, however, bucked the broader trend and rose 0.6 percent. One trader said dollar-selling by foreign banks helped to give a lift to the rupiah. Losses in Asian currencies were led by the Malaysian ringgit, which retreated after having rallied to a near three-month high on Friday. Other underperformers included the South Korean won and the Thai baht. U.S employers added 175,000 jobs to payrolls last month after creating 129,000 positions in January, the Labor Department said on Friday. The better-than-expected increase in nonfarm payrolls could ease fears of an abrupt slowdown in U.S. economic growth and keep the Federal Reserve on track to reduce its monetary stimulus. Chinese trade data over the weekend helped add to the weak tone of Asian currencies. China's exports in February fell 18.1 percent from a year earlier, swinging the trade balance into deficit and adding to worries about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy despite the Lunar New Year holidays being blamed for the slide. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0753 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.11 103.25 +0.14 Sing dlr 1.2693 1.2689 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.300 30.302 +0.01 Korean won 1066.48 1060.60 -0.55 Baht 32.39 32.26 -0.40 Peso 44.52 44.38 -0.30 Rupiah 11365.00 11435.00 +0.62 Rupee 61.18 61.08 -0.16 Ringgit 3.2820 3.2565 -0.78 Yuan 6.1417 6.1260 -0.26 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.11 105.28 +2.10 Sing dlr 1.2693 1.2632 -0.48 Taiwan dlr 30.300 29.950 -1.16 Korean won 1066.48 1055.40 -1.04 Baht 32.39 32.86 +1.45 Peso 44.52 44.40 -0.27 Rupiah 11365.00 12160.00 +7.00 Rupee 61.18 61.80 +1.02 Ringgit 3.2820 3.2755 -0.20 Yuan 6.1417 6.0539 -1.43 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano, additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)