March 11 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0145 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0145 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.28 103.27 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.2676 1.2687 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.282 30.325 +0.14 Korean won 1064.90 1066.50 +0.15 Baht 32.36 32.38 +0.05 Peso 44.49 44.55 +0.13 Rupiah 11372.00 11360.00 -0.11 Rupee 60.85 60.85 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2800 3.2820 +0.06 Yuan 6.1366 6.1385 +0.03 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.28 105.28 +1.93 Sing dlr 1.2676 1.2632 -0.35 Taiwan dlr 30.282 29.950 -1.10 Korean won 1064.90 1055.40 -0.89 Baht 32.36 32.86 +1.55 Peso 44.49 44.40 -0.21 Rupiah 11372.00 12160.00 +6.93 Rupee 60.85 61.80 +1.56 Ringgit 3.2800 3.2755 -0.14 Yuan 6.1366 6.0539 -1.35 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)