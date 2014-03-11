* Asia FX supported as yuan stabilises, equities edge up

* Indian rupee hits fresh 7-month high vs dollar (Updates prices, adds text)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, March 11 Emerging Asian currencies edged higher versus the dollar on Tuesday with sentiment improving as the Chinese yuan stabilised and regional equities held firm.

The Indian rupee hit a fresh seven-month high against the dollar at 60.5925. Traders said moves in local equities were being watched for cues on foreign fund inflows.

The South Korean won edged higher, helped by South Korean exporters' dollar selling for settlements and a rebound in the Chinese yuan.

Asian currencies were broadly firmer, although the Indonesian rupiah was little changed, lagging slightly behind other regional units. One rupiah trader said foreign banks were spotted selling the dollar versus the rupiah on behalf of their clients.

Asian currencies drew support from "slightly brighter equities" and the Chinese yuan's mid-point fixing, said a trader for a Malaysian bank in Kuala Lumpur.

The yuan's mid-point was set at 6.1327 versus the dollar on Tuesday.

The yuan's mid-point was fixed at a lower level than was set on Monday. But the one-day change was smaller than Monday's, when the Chinese currency's mid-point was fixed at a much weaker level than on Friday.

The yuan stood at 6.1350 versus the dollar, up around 0.1 percent on the day.

Emerging Asian currencies closely track the Chinese yuan because of the region's dependence on China's economy.

THAI BAHT

One near-term event risk for the baht is an interest rate decision by Thailand's central bank on Wednesday.

The Bank of Thailand is seen likely to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.00 percent on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll.

As the market seems to have mostly factored in the possibility of a rate cut, the baht might attract some buying if the central bank decides to stand pat, said Teppei Ino, a Singapore-based analyst for Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Still, any reaction to the monetary policy decision will probably be limited, Ino said, adding that a bigger issue is Thailand's lingering political uncertainty.

"I don't think it will become that much of a factor either way," Ino said, referring to Wednesday's rate decision.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0546 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.26 103.27 +0.01 Sing dlr 1.2659 1.2687 +0.22 Taiwan dlr 30.282 30.325 +0.14 Korean won 1064.40 1066.50 +0.20 Baht 32.32 32.38 +0.17 Peso 44.48 44.55 +0.17 Rupiah 11360.00 11360.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.68 60.85 +0.28 Ringgit 3.2775 3.2820 +0.14 Yuan 6.1350 6.1385 +0.06

Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.26 105.28 +1.95 Sing dlr 1.2659 1.2632 -0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.282 29.950 -1.10 Korean won 1064.40 1055.40 -0.85 Baht 32.32 32.86 +1.67 Peso 44.48 44.40 -0.18 Rupiah 11360.00 12160.00 +7.04 Rupee 60.68 61.80 +1.85 Ringgit 3.2775 3.2755 -0.06 Yuan 6.1350 6.0539 -1.32

------------------------------------------------ (Additional reporting by Jungmin Jang in SEOUL; Editing by Richard Borsuk)