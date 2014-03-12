* China slowdown worries weigh on Asian currencies

* Rupiah slips off this week's 4-month high

* Thai central bank rate decision due at 0730 GMT (Adds text, updates prices)

By Masayuki Kitano

SINGAPORE, March 12 Emerging Asian currencies slipped broadly against the dollar on Wednesday as worries about an economic slowdown in China prompted investors to shun riskier assets.

The losses were led by the Indonesian rupiah, the best-performing emerging Asian currency so far this year, and the South Korean won, followed by the Philippine peso .

"The general theme is China weakness and the meltdown in base metals," said Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.

Shanghai copper fell by its 5 percent daily limit on Wednesday amid concerns about the potential unravelling of loan deals in China where the industrial metal has been used as collateral.

Earlier in the week, Asian currencies had taken a hit after data showed China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, adding to fears of a sharper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Still, even with their declines on Wednesday, emerging Asian currencies remained within their recent trading ranges versus the dollar.

A clear trend in emerging Asian currencies may be lacking in the near term because the greenback itself seems a bit rudderless right now, said Andy Ji, Asian currency strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore.

The dollar's gains have been limited overall even after U.S. nonfarm payrolls data last week came in stronger than expected, Ji said, adding that this was partly because the euro and sterling have shown resilience.

There has been speculation about the possibility that some Asian central banks may be selling the dollars that they had accumulated via currency market intervention to buy the euro, he said.

"Especially given PBOC is doing a lot of intervention in dollar/CNY, so obviously you have to recycle somewhere," Ji said, referring to China's central bank.

THAI BAHT

The Thai baht slipped 0.3 percent to 32.40 versus the dollar.

Later on Wednesday, the focus will be on an interest rate decision by Thailand's central bank, due at 0730 GMT.

Thai policymakers will cut the country's benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to help the economy cope with the damage from months of political unrest, according to a slim majority of economists polled by Reuters.

Eleven of 19 economists polled expect the Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee to trim the one-day repurchase rate by a quarter of a point to 2.0 percent, while the other eight expected no change.

INDONESIAN RUPIAH

The rupiah fell 0.5 percent to 11,445 versus the dollar, pulling away from a four-month high of 11,340 touched this week, according to Thomson Reuters data.

One rupiah trader said there was some demand for the dollar from local importers.

The official Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR), which the central bank launched last year in an effort to manage exchange rate fluctuations, was fixed at 11,432 rupiah per dollar, a weaker level for the rupiah than Tuesday's 11,384.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0533 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.93 103.02 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2682 1.2676 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.318 30.305 -0.04 Korean won 1070.00 1065.10 -0.46 Baht 32.40 32.29 -0.34 Peso 44.63 44.47 -0.36 Rupiah 11445.00 11390.00 -0.48 Rupee 61.09 60.94 -0.25 Ringgit 3.2860 3.2785 -0.23 Yuan 6.1446 6.1402 -0.07

Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.93 105.28 +2.28 Sing dlr 1.2682 1.2632 -0.39 Taiwan dlr 30.318 29.950 -1.21 Korean won 1070.00 1055.40 -1.36 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.42 Peso 44.63 44.40 -0.53 Rupiah 11445.00 12160.00 +6.25 Rupee 61.09 61.80 +1.16 Ringgit 3.2860 3.2755 -0.32 Yuan 6.1446 6.0539 -1.48 (Editing by Kim Coghill)