(Updates prices. For earlier report, double click ) SINGAPORE, March 12 Emerging Asian currencies slipped broadly against the dollar on Wednesday as worries about an economic slowdown in China prompted investors to shun riskier assets. The losses were led by the South Korean won and the Philippine peso. "The general theme is China weakness and the meltdown in base metals," said Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore. Shanghai copper fell by its 5 percent daily limit on Wednesday amid concerns about the potential unravelling of loan deals in China where the industrial metal has been used as collateral. Earlier in the week, Asian currencies had taken a hit after data showed China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, adding to fears of a sharper slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. The Thai baht slightly pared its losses versus the dollar after Thailand's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.0 percent in a bid to spark growth in an economy hurt by months of political unrest. Eleven out of 19 economists in a Reuters poll had expected a 25 bps cut in the one-day repurchase rate. The reaction was fairly limited, although one trader said the baht gained some support due to sell-the-fact type of selling in the dollar after the rate decision. The baht was last down 0.3 percent on the day at 32.39 versus the dollar, compared to 32.43 before the rate decision. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0853 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.89 103.02 +0.13 Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2676 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.363 30.305 -0.19 Korean won 1070.10 1065.10 -0.47 Baht 32.39 32.29 -0.31 Peso 44.65 44.47 -0.40 Rupiah 11420.00 11390.00 -0.26 Rupee 61.11 60.94 -0.28 Ringgit 3.2870 3.2785 -0.26 Yuan 6.1450 6.1402 -0.08 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.89 105.28 +2.32 Sing dlr 1.2689 1.2632 -0.45 Taiwan dlr 30.363 29.950 -1.36 Korean won 1070.10 1055.40 -1.37 Baht 32.39 32.86 +1.45 Peso 44.65 44.40 -0.57 Rupiah 11420.00 12160.00 +6.48 Rupee 61.11 61.80 +1.13 Ringgit 3.2870 3.2755 -0.35 Yuan 6.1450 6.0539 -1.48 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)