March 13 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0206 GMT. Change on the day at 0206 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.66 102.75 +0.09 Sing dlr 1.2671 1.2662 -0.07 Taiwan dlr 30.316 30.375 +0.19 Korean won 1067.20 1070.20 +0.28 Baht 32.40 32.45 +0.15 Peso 44.58 44.65 +0.17 Rupiah 11385.00 11420.00 +0.31 Rupee 61.22 61.22 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2800 3.2870 +0.21 Yuan 6.1369 6.1450 +0.13 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.66 105.28 +2.55 Sing dlr 1.2671 1.2632 -0.31 Taiwan dlr 30.316 29.950 -1.21 Korean won 1067.20 1055.40 -1.11 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.42 Peso 44.58 44.40 -0.40 Rupiah 11385.00 12160.00 +6.81 Rupee 61.22 61.80 +0.96 Ringgit 3.2800 3.2755 -0.14 Yuan 6.1369 6.0539 -1.35 (Reporting by Vidya Ranganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)