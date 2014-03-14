March 14 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0218 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0218 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.80 101.85 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2660 1.2666 +0.05 Taiwan dlr 30.321 30.352 +0.10 Korean won 1071.10 1069.00 -0.20 Baht 32.30 32.27 -0.09 Peso 44.66 44.55 -0.24 Rupiah 11410.00 11380.00 -0.26 Rupee 61.17 61.17 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2775 3.2720 -0.17 Yuan 6.1423 6.1361 -0.10 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.80 105.28 +3.41 Sing dlr 1.2660 1.2632 -0.22 Taiwan dlr 30.321 29.950 -1.22 Korean won 1071.10 1055.40 -1.47 Baht 32.30 32.86 +1.73 Peso 44.66 44.40 -0.58 Rupiah 11410.00 12160.00 +6.57 Rupee 61.17 61.80 +1.03 Ringgit 3.2775 3.2755 -0.06 Yuan 6.1423 6.0539 -1.44 ------------------------------------------------ (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)