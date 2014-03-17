(Updates prices. For earlier report, double-click
SEOUL, March 17 The Indonesian rupiah and the
South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on
Monday, shrugging off broader weakness in riskier assets
globally after Crimea voted overwhelmingly to break from Ukraine
to join Russia.
The gains came even as the Chinese yuan lost
ground after the central bank at the weekend widened the
currency's daily trading band to 2 percent, a development that
had been widely expected.
The rupiah hit a 4-1/2-month high, with local
stocks hitting a nine-month peak on hopes that the upcoming
elections may produce a smooth transition of power to the main
opposition party.
The won firmed on exporters' demand for
settlements.
Still, investors stayed cautious over geopolitical tensions
in Ukraine.
A complete, preliminary ballot count showed that nearly 97
percent of votes in Ukraine's Crimea have voted to join Russia,
the chairman of the regional government commission overseeing
the referendum said earlier.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0900 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.75 101.34 -0.40
Sing dlr 1.2654 1.2649 -0.04
Taiwan dlr 30.346 30.381 +0.12
Korean won 1067.40 1072.80 +0.51
Baht 32.23 32.32 +0.28
Peso 44.69 44.66 -0.08
Rupiah 11290.00 11350.00 +0.53
Rupee 61.19 61.21 +0.03
Ringgit 3.2770 3.2780 +0.03
Yuan 6.1781 6.1502 -0.45
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.75 105.28 +3.46
Sing dlr 1.2654 1.2632 -0.17
Taiwan dlr 30.346 29.950 -1.30
Korean won 1067.40 1055.40 -1.12
Baht 32.23 32.86 +1.95
Peso 44.69 44.40 -0.66
Rupiah 11290.00 12160.00 +7.71
Rupee 61.19 61.80 +1.00
Ringgit 3.2770 3.2755 -0.05
Yuan 6.1781 6.0539 -2.01
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)