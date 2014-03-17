(Updates prices. For earlier report, double-click ) SEOUL, March 17 The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Monday, shrugging off broader weakness in riskier assets globally after Crimea voted overwhelmingly to break from Ukraine to join Russia. The gains came even as the Chinese yuan lost ground after the central bank at the weekend widened the currency's daily trading band to 2 percent, a development that had been widely expected. The rupiah hit a 4-1/2-month high, with local stocks hitting a nine-month peak on hopes that the upcoming elections may produce a smooth transition of power to the main opposition party. The won firmed on exporters' demand for settlements. Still, investors stayed cautious over geopolitical tensions in Ukraine. A complete, preliminary ballot count showed that nearly 97 percent of votes in Ukraine's Crimea have voted to join Russia, the chairman of the regional government commission overseeing the referendum said earlier. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0900 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.75 101.34 -0.40 Sing dlr 1.2654 1.2649 -0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.346 30.381 +0.12 Korean won 1067.40 1072.80 +0.51 Baht 32.23 32.32 +0.28 Peso 44.69 44.66 -0.08 Rupiah 11290.00 11350.00 +0.53 Rupee 61.19 61.21 +0.03 Ringgit 3.2770 3.2780 +0.03 Yuan 6.1781 6.1502 -0.45 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.75 105.28 +3.46 Sing dlr 1.2654 1.2632 -0.17 Taiwan dlr 30.346 29.950 -1.30 Korean won 1067.40 1055.40 -1.12 Baht 32.23 32.86 +1.95 Peso 44.69 44.40 -0.66 Rupiah 11290.00 12160.00 +7.71 Rupee 61.19 61.80 +1.00 Ringgit 3.2770 3.2755 -0.05 Yuan 6.1781 6.0539 -2.01 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)