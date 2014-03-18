* Baht up on offshore funds, short-covering * Ringgit higher on offshore funds, demand vs Sing dlr (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, March 18 Most emerging Asian currencies extended gains on Tuesday as the threat of immediate military conflict in Ukraine appeared to ease, but a weaker Chinese yuan and caution before the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting limited their gains. The Thai baht hit a three-month high on demand from offshore funds and local speculators as the government said it would lift a state of emergency because anti-government protests have become less active. The Malaysian ringgit rose as offshore funds bought it and demand against the Singapore dollar. The yuan slid as the central bank fixed a weaker mid-point after widening the currency's daily trading band over the weekend. "It is possible to see more Asia FX gains, but tomorrow's FOMC can change the picture," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee's two-day meeting starting later in the day. "Asian FX can also go different ways depends on the developments in Ukraine and China growth." The Fed is expected to keep sticking to reductions in its monthly asset purchases by an additional $10 billion, and could also alter its forward guidance in its post-meeting statement. Any hawkish stance could again bolster worries about capital outflows from emerging Asia. Investors remained wary of geopolitical tensions in Ukraine as the United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on a small group of officials from Russia and Ukraine after the weekend referendum. RINGGIT Offshore funds bought the ringgit earlier, while some local speculators cut long positions in the Malaysian currency on a weaker yuan, traders said. The ringgit also faced a chart resistance at a 100-day moving average at 3.2633, they added. The Malaysian currency have been closing daily sessions weaker than the average since Dec. 12. "The market will start to risk aversion from Crimea tension and maybe more China companies declaring bankruptcies," said a foreign bank trader in Singapore. BAHT The baht advanced as much as 0.3 percent to 32.12 per dollar, its strongest level since Dec. 18. It found more support as a break of 32.20 triggered short-covering, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0445 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.84 101.76 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.2646 1.2644 -0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.320 30.352 +0.11 Korean won 1067.70 1067.40 -0.03 Baht 32.16 32.23 +0.22 Peso 44.64 44.69 +0.11 Rupiah 11279.00 11290.00 +0.10 Rupee 60.92 61.19 +0.44 Ringgit 3.2678 3.2785 +0.33 Yuan 6.1853 6.1781 -0.12 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.84 105.28 +3.37 Sing dlr 1.2646 1.2632 -0.11 Taiwan dlr 30.320 29.950 -1.22 Korean won 1067.70 1055.40 -1.15 Baht 32.16 32.86 +2.18 Peso 44.64 44.40 -0.55 Rupiah 11279.00 12160.00 +7.81 Rupee 60.92 61.80 +1.44 Ringgit 3.2678 3.2755 +0.24 Yuan 6.1853 6.0539 -2.12 (Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Kim Coghill)