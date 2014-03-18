* Baht up on offshore funds, short-covering
* Ringgit higher on offshore funds, demand vs Sing dlr
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, March 18 Most emerging Asian currencies
extended gains on Tuesday as the threat of immediate military
conflict in Ukraine appeared to ease, but a weaker Chinese yuan
and caution before the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting
limited their gains.
The Thai baht hit a three-month high on demand from
offshore funds and local speculators as the government said it
would lift a state of emergency because anti-government protests
have become less active.
The Malaysian ringgit rose as offshore funds bought
it and demand against the Singapore dollar.
The yuan slid as the central bank fixed a weaker
mid-point after widening the currency's daily trading band over
the weekend.
"It is possible to see more Asia FX gains, but tomorrow's
FOMC can change the picture," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX
research at Maybank in Singapore, referring to the Federal Open
Market Committee's two-day meeting starting later in the day.
"Asian FX can also go different ways depends on the
developments in Ukraine and China growth."
The Fed is expected to keep sticking to reductions in its
monthly asset purchases by an additional $10 billion, and could
also alter its forward guidance in its post-meeting statement.
Any hawkish stance could again bolster worries about capital
outflows from emerging Asia.
Investors remained wary of geopolitical tensions in Ukraine
as the United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on
a small group of officials from Russia and Ukraine after the
weekend referendum.
RINGGIT
Offshore funds bought the ringgit earlier, while some local
speculators cut long positions in the Malaysian currency on a
weaker yuan, traders said.
The ringgit also faced a chart resistance at a 100-day
moving average at 3.2633, they added.
The Malaysian currency have been closing daily sessions
weaker than the average since Dec. 12.
"The market will start to risk aversion from Crimea tension
and maybe more China companies declaring bankruptcies," said a
foreign bank trader in Singapore.
BAHT
The baht advanced as much as 0.3 percent to 32.12 per
dollar, its strongest level since Dec. 18.
It found more support as a break of 32.20 triggered
short-covering, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0445 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.84 101.76 -0.08
Sing dlr 1.2646 1.2644 -0.02
Taiwan dlr 30.320 30.352 +0.11
Korean won 1067.70 1067.40 -0.03
Baht 32.16 32.23 +0.22
Peso 44.64 44.69 +0.11
Rupiah 11279.00 11290.00 +0.10
Rupee 60.92 61.19 +0.44
Ringgit 3.2678 3.2785 +0.33
Yuan 6.1853 6.1781 -0.12
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.84 105.28 +3.37
Sing dlr 1.2646 1.2632 -0.11
Taiwan dlr 30.320 29.950 -1.22
Korean won 1067.70 1055.40 -1.15
Baht 32.16 32.86 +2.18
Peso 44.64 44.40 -0.55
Rupiah 11279.00 12160.00 +7.81
Rupee 60.92 61.80 +1.44
Ringgit 3.2678 3.2755 +0.24
Yuan 6.1853 6.0539 -2.12
(Additional reporting by IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by
Kim Coghill)