SEOUL, March 18 The Thai baht hit a three-month
high on Tuesday, while most emerging Asian currencies fell on a
weaker Chinese yuan and caution over what the U.S. Federal
Reserve may do at a policy meeting.
The baht rose as much as 0.4 percent to 32.10 per
dollar, its strongest since Dec. 18, as Thailand's government
said it would lift a state of emergency because anti-government
protests have become less active.
Bangkok shares also touched their highest level in
more than three months.
Most emerging Asian currencies, however, failed to maintain
earlier gains as the yuan slipped after the central
bank fixed the currency's midpoint weaker.
The Indonesian rupiah and the South Korean won
fell on dollar demand from local importers.
The Fed, which starts a two-day meeting later on Tuesday, is
expected to cut its monthly asset purchases by another $10
billion, and could also alter its forward guidance in its
post-meeting statement.
Any sign that U.S. interest rates will rise earlier than
anticipated could rekindle worries in emerging Asia about
capital outflows.
Investors also remained wary of geopolitical tensions in
Ukraine as the United States and the European Union imposed
sanctions on a small group of officials from Russia and Ukraine
after the weekend referendum in Crimea.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0831 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.41 101.76 +0.35
Sing dlr 1.2654 1.2644 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.379 30.352 -0.09
Korean won 1068.90 1067.40 -0.14
Baht 32.13 32.23 +0.31
Peso 44.69 44.69 +0.01
Rupiah 11330.00 11290.00 -0.35
Rupee 61.10 61.19 +0.15
Ringgit 3.2720 3.2785 +0.20
Yuan 6.1920 6.1781 -0.22
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.41 105.28 +3.81
Sing dlr 1.2654 1.2632 -0.17
Taiwan dlr 30.379 29.950 -1.41
Korean won 1068.90 1055.40 -1.26
Baht 32.13 32.86 +2.27
Peso 44.69 44.40 -0.65
Rupiah 11330.00 12160.00 +7.33
Rupee 61.10 61.80 +1.15
Ringgit 3.2720 3.2755 +0.11
Yuan 6.1920 6.0539 -2.23
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)