By Jongwoo Cheon
SEOUL, March 19 Most emerging Asian currencies
fell on Wednesday, pressured by a weaker Chinese yuan and
caution before the Federal Reserve's policy decision due later
in the day.
Thailand's baht, however, hit a three-month high as
the government lifted a state of emergency in Bangkok, taking a
step to restore some confidence as anti-government protests
subside.
The Philippine peso fell to its weakest level in
nearly five weeks on bond outflows and corporate dollar demand.
The South Korean won eased on dollar bids from
offshore funds and local importers.
The yuan earlier lost more than 1 percent against
the dollar, the first time it has fallen by such a margin, after
the daily trading band was widened.
"Asian currencies are likely to stay weaker, given an
unstable yuan and continued worries about China," said Yuna
Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul.
"If the dollar rebounds with strong U.S. economic data after
the severely cold winter, Asian currencies may come under more
pressure," Park added.
The U.S. economy was hit by unusually cold weather at the
end of 2013 and early this year but recent indicators suggest it
is regaining momentum. Manufacturing output in February enjoyed
its largest increase in six months, data showed on Tuesday.
The Fed is widely expected to continue reducing its monthly
bond purchase programme by $10 billion, but also to alter its
forward guidance in its policy statement later in the day, the
first policy review to be presided over by new Fed Chair Janet
Yellen.
PHILIPPINE PESO
The peso fell 0.4 percent to 44.88 per dollar, its weakest
level since Feb. 13, as interbank speculators covered
dollar-short positions in the greenback.
The Philippine currency fell in non-deliverable forwards
markets as some offshore funds cut bullish bets on
the unit.
The peso is likely to stay in a range between 44.30 and
45.00 per dollar for the time being, a senior Philippine bank
trader in Manila said.
The trader, however, said he prefers to sell the peso on
rallies, saying global risk sentiment stays fragile.
"I will be cautious as it is still very much a risk-off
environment for now," said the trader.
"If talk of China problems gains more traction, we may find
ourselves at 46," he added.
WON
The won eased on dollar demand from offshore funds and South
Korean importers.
Exporters took the currency's slide below 1,070 per dollar
as a chance to buy it on dips for settlements, traders said.
"The won tracked the yuan, while importers' dollar demand is
seen strong enough to absorb exporters' deals," said a South
Korean bank trader in Seoul.
BAHT
The baht rose as much as 0.3 percent to 32.050 per dollar,
its strongest level since Dec. 18, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Some investors took profits from the Thai currency, seeing
chart resistance at 32.005, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement
of its depreciation between September January.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0440 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.49 101.42 -0.07
Sing dlr 1.2647 1.2637 -0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.404 30.386 -0.06
Korean won 1071.70 1069.20 -0.23
Baht 32.13 32.15 +0.06
Peso 44.88 44.69 -0.43
Rupiah 11325.00 11310.00 -0.13
Rupee 61.14 61.19 +0.08
Ringgit 3.2780 3.2740 -0.12
Yuan 6.2001 6.1920 -0.13
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.49 105.28 +3.73
Sing dlr 1.2647 1.2632 -0.12
Taiwan dlr 30.404 29.950 -1.49
Korean won 1071.70 1055.40 -1.52
Baht 32.13 32.86 +2.27
Peso 44.88 44.40 -1.08
Rupiah 11325.00 12160.00 +7.37
Rupee 61.14 61.80 +1.08
Ringgit 3.2780 3.2755 -0.08
Yuan 6.2001 6.0539 -2.36
(Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)