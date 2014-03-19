(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SEOUL, March 19 Most emerging Asian currencies
eased on Wednesday because of a weaker Chinese yuan and caution
before the Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the
day.
Thailand's baht, however, hit a three-month high
as the government lifted a state of emergency in Bangkok, taking
a step to restore some confidence as anti-government protests
subside.
The Philippine peso fell to its weakest level in
nearly five weeks on bond outflows and corporate dollar demand.
The South Korean won eased on dollar bids from
offshore funds and local importers. Indonesia's rupiah edged
lower as importers bought dollars for payments.
The yuan fell beyond 6.20 per dollar for the
first time since April last year amid market speculation the
central bank will keep the currency weak as economic growth
slows.
The Fed is widely expected to continue reducing its monthly
bond purchase programme by $10 billion, but also to alter its
forward guidance in its policy statement later on Wednesday. The
policy review is the first to be presided over by new Fed Chair
Janet Yellen.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0823 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.56 101.42 -0.14
Sing dlr 1.2643 1.2637 -0.05
Taiwan dlr 30.430 30.386 -0.14
Korean won 1070.20 1069.20 -0.09
Baht 32.13 32.15 +0.06
Peso 44.85 44.69 -0.37
Rupiah 11317.00 11310.00 -0.06
Rupee 60.97 61.19 +0.36
Ringgit 3.2735 3.2740 +0.02
Yuan 6.1959 6.1920 -0.06
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.56 105.28 +3.66
Sing dlr 1.2643 1.2632 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.430 29.950 -1.58
Korean won 1070.20 1055.40 -1.38
Baht 32.13 32.86 +2.27
Peso 44.85 44.40 -1.01
Rupiah 11317.00 12160.00 +7.45
Rupee 60.97 61.80 +1.36
Ringgit 3.2735 3.2755 +0.06
Yuan 6.1959 6.0539 -2.29
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Richard Borsuk)