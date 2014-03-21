March 21 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0135 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0135 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.31 102.39 +0.08 Sing dlr 1.2767 1.2779 +0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.625 30.589 -0.12 Korean won 1078.70 1076.20 -0.23 Baht 32.39 32.39 -0.02 Peso 45.23 45.10 -0.29 Rupiah 11425.00 11440.00 +0.13 Rupee 61.34 61.34 +0.00 Ringgit 3.3060 3.2965 -0.29 Yuan 6.2275 6.2275 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.31 105.28 +2.90 Sing dlr 1.2767 1.2632 -1.06 Taiwan dlr 30.625 29.950 -2.20 Korean won 1078.70 1055.40 -2.16 Baht 32.39 32.86 +1.45 Peso 45.23 44.40 -1.85 Rupiah 11425.00 12160.00 +6.43 Rupee 61.34 61.80 +0.75 Ringgit 3.3060 3.2755 -0.92 Yuan 6.2275 6.0539 -2.79 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SEOUL; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)