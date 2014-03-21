* Won down on offshore funds, exporters limit losses * Philippine peso falls on specs, corp demand seen * Ringgit lower; intervention eyed * Baht has not moved on court decision to nullify Feb election (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SEOUL, March 21 Most emerging Asian currencies were down on Friday, hit by uncertainty about the outlook for Federal Reserve policy and as a beleaguered Chinese yuan braced for its worst weekly loss in more than two decades. Thailand's baht edged lower, but did not react to the country's constitutional court nullifying a Feb. 2 general election. The ruling will further delay the formation of a new government after months of protests against Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. The South Korean won and the Philippine peso fell to their lowest levels in more than six weeks. Malaysia's ringgit hit a five-week low. Most of the currencies were poised for weekly losses. The regional currencies, already on the backfoot on worries over slowing growth in China and a sliding yuan, took another hit after Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments on Wednesday raised the prospect of an earlier start to interest rate hikes. Investors are now keeping an eye on speeches later in the day from Fed officials including Richard Fisher, James Bullard and Narayana Kocherlakota. The yuan touched a 13-month low and was set for its largest weekly loss in more than 20 years after the central bank stepped up its efforts to shake out hot money from the market. The dollar hovered near three-week highs versus a basket of major six currencies with a rebound in factory activity in Mid-Atlantic region holding out hope the world's top economy might regain strength. "There is a lot of blood on the water this week in Asian FX," Scotiabank said in a client note. "Whether we see follow through on this move is going to depend heavily on whether U.S. data continues to produce upside surprises," the bank said. The outlook for the regional units appear bearish given the weakness in the yuan, which has lost 1.2 percent against the dollar after the central bank last weekend doubled the currency's permitted trading range to 2 percent. The weekly loss for the yuan would be the largest since 1992, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Philippine peso has underperformed regional peers with a 1.3 percent slide on bond outflows. Singapore's dollar has fallen 1.0 percent, which would be the biggest weekly loss since mid-August. The city-state's currency is often used as a proxy to bet on a weaker or firmer yuan. The won and the ringgit have lost 0.9 percent each for the week, while the Taiwan dollar and the Indonesian rupiah have each eased 0.8 percent. WON The won lost as much as 0.6 percent to 1,083.0 per dollar on the day, its weakest level since Feb. 4. Offshore funds sold the won, while South Korean exporters chased it for settlements around 1,080, traders said. The South Korean currency has the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement at 1,082.4 of its appreciation in February. "Foreign dollar demand absorbed exporters' deals," said a foreign bank trader in Seoul. RINGGIT The ringgit fell as much as 0.4 percent to 3.3105 per dollar, its weakest level since Feb. 14. The Malaysian currency pared some of its earlier losses as investors covered short positions on caution over possible intervention by the central bank to limit the currency's slide. It also has the 61.8 percent retracement at 3.3089 of its appreciation between January and March. Traders, however, were looking for opportunities to sell the ringgit on rallies. "The dollar is very firm against Asian currencies as the market is digesting Yellen," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, adding he would sell the ringgit around 3.3000. PHILIPPINE PESO The peso lost as much as 0.4 percent to 45.27 to the dollar, its lowest level since Feb. 6, on selling from interbank speculators. The Philippine currency, however, recouped some of its earlier losses as local companies including exporters bought it for settlements on dips. It may find more support if the central bank raises interest rate on March 27, some traders said. A senior Philippine bank trader in Manila said the peso may head to 44.90 if the central bank increases the policy rate. On Thursday, the central bank governor provided the strongest signal of a rate hike in the near term, saying that "measured" adjustments in monetary policy may be needed even though it expects inflation to stay within its target. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0455 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.34 102.39 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2777 1.2779 +0.02 Taiwan dlr 30.616 30.589 -0.09 Korean won 1082.40 1076.20 -0.57 Baht 32.40 32.39 -0.05 Peso 45.25 45.10 -0.32 Rupiah 11440.00 11440.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.04 61.34 +0.49 Ringgit 3.3080 3.2965 -0.35 Yuan 6.2246 6.2275 +0.05 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.34 105.28 +2.87 Sing dlr 1.2777 1.2632 -1.13 Taiwan dlr 30.616 29.950 -2.18 Korean won 1082.40 1055.40 -2.49 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.42 Peso 45.25 44.40 -1.88 Rupiah 11440.00 12160.00 +6.29 Rupee 61.04 61.80 +1.25 Ringgit 3.3080 3.2755 -0.98 Yuan 6.2246 6.0539 -2.74 (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)