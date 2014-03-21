(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SEOUL, March 21 Most emerging Asian currencies eased on Friday thanks to higher stocks, with the region's currencies set to show weekly losses on uncertainty about Federal Reserve policy and the weaker Chinese yuan. Thailand's baht edged weaker, but did not noticeably react to the country's constitutional court nullifying a Feb. 2 general election. The ruling will further delay the formation of a new government after months of protests against Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. The Bank of Thailand cut its 2014 economic growth forecast to 2.7 percent from the previous projection of around 3 percent, because of weaker demand. The regional currencies, already on the back foot from worries over slowing growth in China and a sliding yuan, took another hit when Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments on Wednesday raised the prospect of an earlier start to U.S. interest rate hikes. The yuan touched a 13-month low and was set for its largest weekly loss in more than 20 years after the central bank stepped up its efforts to shake hot money from the market. The outlook for regional currencies appears bearish given the weakness in the yuan, which has lost 1.2 percent against the dollar since the central bank last weekend doubled the currency's permitted trading range to 2 percent. The weekly loss for the yuan would be the largest since 1992, according to Thomson Reuters data. The Philippine peso underperformed regional peers with a 1.4 percent slide on bond outflows and as Manila shares lost ground. The currency's weekly loss was the largest since late June 2013, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Malaysian ringgit and the Taiwan dollar were down 0.9 percent each for the week. The Singapore dollar and the Indonesian rupiah have each eased 0.8 percent. South Korea's won lost 0.7 percent. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.04 102.39 +0.34 Sing dlr 1.2752 1.2779 +0.21 Taiwan dlr 30.640 30.589 -0.17 Korean won 1080.00 1076.20 -0.35 Baht 32.41 32.39 -0.06 Peso 45.29 45.10 -0.42 Rupiah 11440.00 11440.00 +0.00 Rupee 61.16 61.34 +0.29 Ringgit 3.3080 3.2965 -0.35 Yuan 6.2280 6.2275 -0.01 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.04 105.28 +3.17 Sing dlr 1.2752 1.2632 -0.94 Taiwan dlr 30.640 29.950 -2.25 Korean won 1080.00 1055.40 -2.28 Baht 32.41 32.86 +1.40 Peso 45.29 44.40 -1.98 Rupiah 11440.00 12160.00 +6.29 Rupee 61.16 61.80 +1.05 Ringgit 3.3080 3.2755 -0.98 Yuan 6.2280 6.0539 -2.80 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)