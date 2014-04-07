* Taiwan dlr at 7-week high on foreign financial
institutions
* Rupiah rises on stocks, importers limit gains
* Ringgit up on short-covering, NDFs
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 7 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Monday after the latest U.S. jobs report was
not seen as strong enough to raise expectations of an early rate
hike by the Federal Reserve, while trading was subdued with
Chinese financial markets closed.
The Taiwan dollar hit a near seven-week high on
demand from foreign financial institutions. Indonesia's rupiah
advanced on stock inflows.
The Malaysian ringgit advanced on its overnight
strength in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).
U.S. employers added 192,000 jobs in March, a notch lower
than economists' median forecast and well down from some
elevated expectations that had been made after a strong private
jobs report.
"Sentiment on Asian currencies looks set to be supported
during the early part of the week," said Frances Cheung, head of
Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
"But then, focus will be shifted to FOMC minutes. Investors
will be eying if the statement has turned more hawkish, more in
line with what Yellen said following the previous meeting,"
added Cheung, referring to Fed Chair Janet Yellen's hawkish
comments last month.
The Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes
of its March meeting on Wednesday.
On March 19, Yellen said the Fed would probably end its
bond-buying programme later this year and could start raising
interest rates around six months later, boosting expectations of
a rate increase.
Yellen, however, on March 31 emphasised the need for
"extraordinary" commitment to support the world's top economy.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar gained as much as 0.5 percent to 30.230 to
the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Feb. 19, on demand from
foreign financial institutions.
Local importers bought the greenback for payments when it
was lower than 30.25, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside,
traders said.
Investors also stayed cautious over possible intervention by
the central bank to keep the island's currency weaker than the
South Korean won.
RUPIAH
The rupiah rose on demand from custodian banks and as
Jakarta shares rose 1.4 percent, outperforming regional
shares.
Traders took profits as importers bought the dollar for
payments around 11,275 and its one-month NDFs
eased.
"The rupiah will trade in a range between 11,260 and 11,340
for a while," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding that he
preferred the dollar around the current level.
RINGGIT
The ringgit gained in thin liquidity as investors covered
short positions on its strength in overnight NDF markets.
The Malaysian currency pared some of its initial gains as
traders took profits and on dollar demand from local corporates
around 3.2600.
"I would sell the dollar ahead of 3.2750. I don't expect a
crash (in the dollar)," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in
Kuala Lumpur, adding that the level could be resistance for
dollar/ringgit.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0425 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.24 103.29 +0.05
Sing dlr 1.2599 1.2588 -0.09
Taiwan dlr 30.241 30.380 +0.46
Korean won 1053.00 1053.50 +0.05
*Baht 32.52 32.54 +0.06
Peso 44.90 44.94 +0.09
Rupiah 11300.00 11316.00 +0.14
Rupee 59.88 60.08 +0.33
Ringgit 3.2680 3.2795 +0.35
*Yuan 6.2123 6.2123 +0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.24 105.28 +1.97
Sing dlr 1.2599 1.2632 +0.26
Taiwan dlr 30.241 29.950 -0.96
Korean won 1053.00 1055.40 +0.23
Baht 32.52 32.86 +1.05
Peso 44.90 44.40 -1.12
Rupiah 11300.00 12160.00 +7.61
Rupee 59.88 61.80 +3.21
Ringgit 3.2680 3.2755 +0.23
Yuan 6.2123 6.0539 -2.55
* Financial markets in China and Thailand are closed for
holidays.
(Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)