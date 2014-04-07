* Taiwan dlr at 7-week high on foreign financial institutions * Rupiah rises on stocks, importers limit gains * Ringgit up on short-covering, NDFs (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 7 Most emerging Asian currencies rose on Monday after the latest U.S. jobs report was not seen as strong enough to raise expectations of an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while trading was subdued with Chinese financial markets closed. The Taiwan dollar hit a near seven-week high on demand from foreign financial institutions. Indonesia's rupiah advanced on stock inflows. The Malaysian ringgit advanced on its overnight strength in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs). U.S. employers added 192,000 jobs in March, a notch lower than economists' median forecast and well down from some elevated expectations that had been made after a strong private jobs report. "Sentiment on Asian currencies looks set to be supported during the early part of the week," said Frances Cheung, head of Asian rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. "But then, focus will be shifted to FOMC minutes. Investors will be eying if the statement has turned more hawkish, more in line with what Yellen said following the previous meeting," added Cheung, referring to Fed Chair Janet Yellen's hawkish comments last month. The Federal Open Market Committee will release the minutes of its March meeting on Wednesday. On March 19, Yellen said the Fed would probably end its bond-buying programme later this year and could start raising interest rates around six months later, boosting expectations of a rate increase. Yellen, however, on March 31 emphasised the need for "extraordinary" commitment to support the world's top economy. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar gained as much as 0.5 percent to 30.230 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Feb. 19, on demand from foreign financial institutions. Local importers bought the greenback for payments when it was lower than 30.25, limiting the Taiwan dollar's upside, traders said. Investors also stayed cautious over possible intervention by the central bank to keep the island's currency weaker than the South Korean won. RUPIAH The rupiah rose on demand from custodian banks and as Jakarta shares rose 1.4 percent, outperforming regional shares. Traders took profits as importers bought the dollar for payments around 11,275 and its one-month NDFs eased. "The rupiah will trade in a range between 11,260 and 11,340 for a while," said a Jakarta-based trader, adding that he preferred the dollar around the current level. RINGGIT The ringgit gained in thin liquidity as investors covered short positions on its strength in overnight NDF markets. The Malaysian currency pared some of its initial gains as traders took profits and on dollar demand from local corporates around 3.2600. "I would sell the dollar ahead of 3.2750. I don't expect a crash (in the dollar)," said a senior Malaysian bank trader in Kuala Lumpur, adding that the level could be resistance for dollar/ringgit. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0425 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 103.24 103.29 +0.05 Sing dlr 1.2599 1.2588 -0.09 Taiwan dlr 30.241 30.380 +0.46 Korean won 1053.00 1053.50 +0.05 *Baht 32.52 32.54 +0.06 Peso 44.90 44.94 +0.09 Rupiah 11300.00 11316.00 +0.14 Rupee 59.88 60.08 +0.33 Ringgit 3.2680 3.2795 +0.35 *Yuan 6.2123 6.2123 +0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 103.24 105.28 +1.97 Sing dlr 1.2599 1.2632 +0.26 Taiwan dlr 30.241 29.950 -0.96 Korean won 1053.00 1055.40 +0.23 Baht 32.52 32.86 +1.05 Peso 44.90 44.40 -1.12 Rupiah 11300.00 12160.00 +7.61 Rupee 59.88 61.80 +3.21 Ringgit 3.2680 3.2755 +0.23 Yuan 6.2123 6.0539 -2.55 * Financial markets in China and Thailand are closed for holidays. (Additional reporting by Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Chris Gallagher)