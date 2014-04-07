(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
)
SINGAPORE, April 7 Most emerging Asian
currencies rose on Monday after the latest U.S. jobs report was
not seen as strong enough to raise expectations of an early rate
hike by the Federal Reserve, while the won turned weaker on
growing caution over intervention.
The South Korean won ended local trade down 0.2
percent at 1,055.4 per dollar as offshore funds sold the
currency and domestic importers bought the dollar for payments,
traders said.
Investors became more wary that the foreign exchange
authorities may intervene to stem the won's appreciation as it
earlier rose as much as 0.3 percent to 1,050.6, its strongest
since Jan. 2.
The South Korean currency jumped 1.5 percent last week when
most other emerging Asian currencies slid.
On Monday, Indonesia's rupiah rose as Jakarta
shares hit a 10-month high ahead of parliament elections
later this week.
The Malaysian ringgit advanced as investors covered
short positions on its overnight strength in non-deliverable
forwards (NDFs).
U.S. employers added 192,000 payrolls in March, a notch
lower than economists' median forecast and well down from some
elevated expectations that had been made after a strong private
jobs report.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 103.12 103.29 +0.16
Sing dlr 1.2597 1.2588 -0.07
Taiwan dlr 30.311 30.380 +0.23
Korean won 1055.10 1053.50 -0.15
*Baht 32.52 32.54 +0.06
Peso 44.84 44.94 +0.22
Rupiah 11300.00 11316.00 +0.14
Rupee 60.08 60.08 -0.00
Ringgit 3.2665 3.2795 +0.40
*Yuan 6.2123 6.2123 +0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 103.12 105.28 +2.09
Sing dlr 1.2597 1.2632 +0.28
Taiwan dlr 30.311 29.950 -1.19
Korean won 1055.10 1055.40 +0.03
Baht 32.52 32.86 +1.05
Peso 44.84 44.40 -0.99
Rupiah 11300.00 12160.00 +7.61
Rupee 60.08 61.80 +2.86
Ringgit 3.2665 3.2755 +0.28
Yuan 6.2123 6.0539 -2.55
* Financial markets in China and Thailand were closed for
holidays.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)