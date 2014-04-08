* Indonesia PDI-P win expected thanks to Jokowi's popularity * Policy uncertainty needed to see more inflows - analysts * Baht rises on catch-up plays; politics eyed * Won gains on exporters, custodian banks (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 8 The Indonesian rupiah held steady on Tuesday ahead of parliamentary elections, with investors hoping that an expected victory of the main opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) will attract more foreign money. Most emerging Asian currencies also rose on broad weakness in the dollar. Indonesia will go to the polls on Wednesday to choose a new parliament and the PDI-P is expected to win thanks to the popularity of the party's presidential candidate, Joko Widodo. The Jakarta governor, locally known as Jokowi, has earned a reputation for clean and effective governance. The results of this week's elections are seen as a barometer of who can effectively contest the July 9 presidential election. A clear victory for the opposition party will help Jokowi take the office and implement policies easily, investors and analysts said. "Indonesia is becoming a hotter place, even though everything is based only on hopes. Once the PDI-P wins tomorrow, we will see more inflows at least for a few days," said a Singapore-based stock fund manager. "A landslide victory will help Jokowi secure consistent policies. If he mentions any infrastructure projects, it will boost sentiment further," he added, asking not to be identified due to the sensitivity of political matters. Jakarta shares have reported a combined net 30.2 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($2.7 billion) so far this year, according to the Indonesian Stock Exchange data. That is larger than a total net selling of 20.6 trillion rupiah in 2013. In bond markets, foreign investors added a total of 38.1 trillion Indonesian rupiah as of April 2 so far this year, increasing their bond holdings in total bond markets to 33.7 percent, government data showed. Such capital inflows, which came on improving economic fundamentals such as a smaller current-account deficit, helped the rupiah become the best performing Asian currency so far this year with a 7.6 percent gain to the dollar. The rupiah lost more than 20 percent last year, far underperforming its regional peers. Still, some analysts stayed cautious over Jokowi as he and his party have not announced policy directions yet. "We will see some capital inflows (if the opposition party wins), but inflows could be short-term as the policy potential of Jokowi is still untested," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX research at Maybank in Singapore. The rupiah is thus seen eventually weakening after elections, including the June presidential poll, probably to 11,800 per dollar at the end of the year, Saktiandi said. To lure more foreign funds, Jokowi needs reform policies, corruption measures and plans to improve the budget, he added. Meanwhile, investors await the central bank's policy meeting later on Tuesday when Bank Indonesia is widely expected to leave the benchmark policy rate unchanged as pressure has eased on both the current-account deficit and the rupiah. BAHT The Thai baht rose as investors covered short positions for catch-up plays and most government bond yields fell. Local financial markets were closed on Monday for a holiday, when most emerging Asian currencies rose, as the latest U.S. jobs report was not seen as strong enough to raise expectations of an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Still, investors were reluctant to add more baht positions on sustained political unrest and weaker Bangkok stocks. WON The South Korean won advanced on demand from exporters and custodian banks. But trading was subdued on increasing caution over possible intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the currency's upside, traders said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0450 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.90 103.10 +0.19 Sing dlr 1.2583 1.2593 +0.08 Taiwan dlr 30.249 30.320 +0.23 Korean won 1052.90 1055.40 +0.24 Baht 32.40 32.54 +0.43 Peso 44.89 44.84 -0.11 Rupiah 11302.00 11304.00 +0.02 *Rupee 60.11 60.11 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2610 3.2705 +0.29 Yuan 6.2068 6.2123 +0.09 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.90 105.28 +2.31 Sing dlr 1.2583 1.2632 +0.39 Taiwan dlr 30.249 29.950 -0.99 Korean won 1052.90 1055.40 +0.24 Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.42 Peso 44.89 44.40 -1.10 Rupiah 11302.00 12160.00 +7.59 Rupee 60.11 61.80 +2.81 Ringgit 3.2610 3.2755 +0.44 Yuan 6.2068 6.0539 -2.46 * Financial markets in India are closed for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Rieka Rahadiana in JAKARTA and Viparat Jantraprapaweth in BANGKOK; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)