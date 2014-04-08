* Indonesia PDI-P win expected thanks to Jokowi's popularity
* Policy uncertainty needed to see more inflows - analysts
* Baht rises on catch-up plays; politics eyed
* Won gains on exporters, custodian banks
(Adds text, updates prices)
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 8 The Indonesian rupiah held
steady on Tuesday ahead of parliamentary elections, with
investors hoping that an expected victory of the main opposition
Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) will attract more
foreign money.
Most emerging Asian currencies also rose on broad weakness
in the dollar.
Indonesia will go to the polls on Wednesday to choose a new
parliament and the PDI-P is expected to win thanks to the
popularity of the party's presidential candidate, Joko Widodo.
The Jakarta governor, locally known as Jokowi, has earned a
reputation for clean and effective governance.
The results of this week's elections are seen as a barometer
of who can effectively contest the July 9 presidential election.
A clear victory for the opposition party will help Jokowi
take the office and implement policies easily, investors and
analysts said.
"Indonesia is becoming a hotter place, even though
everything is based only on hopes. Once the PDI-P wins tomorrow,
we will see more inflows at least for a few days," said a
Singapore-based stock fund manager.
"A landslide victory will help Jokowi secure consistent
policies. If he mentions any infrastructure projects, it will
boost sentiment further," he added, asking not to be identified
due to the sensitivity of political matters.
Jakarta shares have reported a combined net 30.2
trillion Indonesian rupiah ($2.7 billion) so far this year,
according to the Indonesian Stock Exchange data. That is larger
than a total net selling of 20.6 trillion rupiah in 2013.
In bond markets, foreign investors added a total of 38.1
trillion Indonesian rupiah as of April 2 so far this year,
increasing their bond holdings in total bond markets to 33.7
percent, government data showed.
Such capital inflows, which came on improving economic
fundamentals such as a smaller current-account deficit, helped
the rupiah become the best performing Asian currency so
far this year with a 7.6 percent gain to the dollar.
The rupiah lost more than 20 percent last year, far
underperforming its regional peers.
Still, some analysts stayed cautious over Jokowi as he and
his party have not announced policy directions yet.
"We will see some capital inflows (if the opposition party
wins), but inflows could be short-term as the policy potential
of Jokowi is still untested," said Saktiandi Supaat, head of FX
research at Maybank in Singapore.
The rupiah is thus seen eventually weakening after
elections, including the June presidential poll, probably to
11,800 per dollar at the end of the year, Saktiandi said.
To lure more foreign funds, Jokowi needs reform policies,
corruption measures and plans to improve the budget, he added.
Meanwhile, investors await the central bank's policy meeting
later on Tuesday when Bank Indonesia is widely expected to leave
the benchmark policy rate unchanged as pressure has eased
on both the current-account deficit and the rupiah.
BAHT
The Thai baht rose as investors covered short
positions for catch-up plays and most government bond yields
fell.
Local financial markets were closed on Monday for a holiday,
when most emerging Asian currencies rose, as the latest U.S.
jobs report was not seen as strong enough to raise expectations
of an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Still, investors were reluctant to add more baht positions
on sustained political unrest and weaker Bangkok stocks.
WON
The South Korean won advanced on demand from
exporters and custodian banks.
But trading was subdued on increasing caution over possible
intervention by the foreign exchange authorities to stem the
currency's upside, traders said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0450 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.90 103.10 +0.19
Sing dlr 1.2583 1.2593 +0.08
Taiwan dlr 30.249 30.320 +0.23
Korean won 1052.90 1055.40 +0.24
Baht 32.40 32.54 +0.43
Peso 44.89 44.84 -0.11
Rupiah 11302.00 11304.00 +0.02
*Rupee 60.11 60.11 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2610 3.2705 +0.29
Yuan 6.2068 6.2123 +0.09
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.90 105.28 +2.31
Sing dlr 1.2583 1.2632 +0.39
Taiwan dlr 30.249 29.950 -0.99
Korean won 1052.90 1055.40 +0.24
Baht 32.40 32.86 +1.42
Peso 44.89 44.40 -1.10
Rupiah 11302.00 12160.00 +7.59
Rupee 60.11 61.80 +2.81
Ringgit 3.2610 3.2755 +0.44
Yuan 6.2068 6.0539 -2.46
* Financial markets in India are closed for a holiday.
(Additional reporting by Rieka Rahadiana in JAKARTA and Viparat
Jantraprapaweth in BANGKOK; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)