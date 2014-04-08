(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click
SINGAPORE, April 8 The Indonesian rupiah edged
up on Tuesday on foreign fund flows, underpinned by expectations
the main opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P)
will win this week's parliamentary elections.
The rupiah also found more support as other
emerging Asian currencies extended gains on short-covering
following broad weakness in the dollar.
Currency investors largely ignored Bank Indonesia's decision
to keep its benchmark interest rates unchanged, as expected.
Indonesians will go to the polls on Wednesday to choose a
new parliament and the PDI-P is expected to win thanks to the
popularity of the party's presidential candidate, Joko Widodo.
The Jakarta governor, locally known as Jokowi, has earned a
reputation for clean and effective governance.
Malaysia's ringgit rose as much as 0.9 percent to
3.2425 per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 17, on demand from
offshore funds and interbank speculators.
The ringgit strengthened past a 200-day moving average at
3.2483. The Malaysian currency had been weaker than the average
since late October.
It is seen heading to 3.2343, the 50 percent Fibonacci
retracement of its depreciation between October and January,
analysts said.
The Singapore dollar advanced up to 0.3 percent to
1.2556 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Dec. 17, as real
money funds and U.S. investors bought the city-state's unit.
Thailand's baht rose on stop-loss dollar selling
and catch-up plays after local financial markets were closed on
Monday when its regional peers rose.
The South Korean won gained on demand from
exporters and custodian banks.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0800 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 102.79 103.10 +0.30
Sing dlr 1.2557 1.2593 +0.29
Taiwan dlr 30.262 30.320 +0.19
Korean won 1052.10 1055.40 +0.31
Baht 32.34 32.54 +0.62
Peso 44.74 44.84 +0.23
Rupiah 11290.00 11304.00 +0.12
*Rupee 60.11 60.11 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2445 3.2705 +0.80
Yuan 6.2024 6.2123 +0.16
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 102.79 105.28 +2.42
Sing dlr 1.2557 1.2632 +0.60
Taiwan dlr 30.262 29.950 -1.03
Korean won 1052.10 1055.40 +0.31
Baht 32.34 32.86 +1.61
Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.76
Rupiah 11290.00 12160.00 +7.71
Rupee 60.11 61.80 +2.81
Ringgit 3.2445 3.2755 +0.96
Yuan 6.2024 6.0539 -2.39
* Financial markets in India were closed for a holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)