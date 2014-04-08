(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, April 8 The Indonesian rupiah edged up on Tuesday on foreign fund flows, underpinned by expectations the main opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) will win this week's parliamentary elections. The rupiah also found more support as other emerging Asian currencies extended gains on short-covering following broad weakness in the dollar. Currency investors largely ignored Bank Indonesia's decision to keep its benchmark interest rates unchanged, as expected. Indonesians will go to the polls on Wednesday to choose a new parliament and the PDI-P is expected to win thanks to the popularity of the party's presidential candidate, Joko Widodo. The Jakarta governor, locally known as Jokowi, has earned a reputation for clean and effective governance. Malaysia's ringgit rose as much as 0.9 percent to 3.2425 per dollar, its strongest since Dec. 17, on demand from offshore funds and interbank speculators. The ringgit strengthened past a 200-day moving average at 3.2483. The Malaysian currency had been weaker than the average since late October. It is seen heading to 3.2343, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of its depreciation between October and January, analysts said. The Singapore dollar advanced up to 0.3 percent to 1.2556 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Dec. 17, as real money funds and U.S. investors bought the city-state's unit. Thailand's baht rose on stop-loss dollar selling and catch-up plays after local financial markets were closed on Monday when its regional peers rose. The South Korean won gained on demand from exporters and custodian banks. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0800 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.79 103.10 +0.30 Sing dlr 1.2557 1.2593 +0.29 Taiwan dlr 30.262 30.320 +0.19 Korean won 1052.10 1055.40 +0.31 Baht 32.34 32.54 +0.62 Peso 44.74 44.84 +0.23 Rupiah 11290.00 11304.00 +0.12 *Rupee 60.11 60.11 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2445 3.2705 +0.80 Yuan 6.2024 6.2123 +0.16 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.79 105.28 +2.42 Sing dlr 1.2557 1.2632 +0.60 Taiwan dlr 30.262 29.950 -1.03 Korean won 1052.10 1055.40 +0.31 Baht 32.34 32.86 +1.61 Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.76 Rupiah 11290.00 12160.00 +7.71 Rupee 60.11 61.80 +2.81 Ringgit 3.2445 3.2755 +0.96 Yuan 6.2024 6.0539 -2.39 * Financial markets in India were closed for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)