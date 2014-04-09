April 9 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0136 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.91 101.80 -0.11 Sing dlr 1.2493 1.2513 +0.16 Taiwan dlr 30.056 30.270 +0.71 Korean won 1041.60 1052.20 +1.02 Baht 32.19 32.33 +0.43 *Peso 44.74 44.74 +0.00 *Rupiah 11286.00 11286.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.11 60.11 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2260 3.2410 +0.46 Yuan 6.1870 6.1968 +0.16 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.91 105.28 +3.30 Sing dlr 1.2493 1.2632 +1.11 Taiwan dlr 30.056 29.950 -0.35 Korean won 1041.60 1055.40 +1.32 Baht 32.19 32.86 +2.08 Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.76 Rupiah 11286.00 12160.00 +7.74 Rupee 60.11 61.80 +2.81 Ringgit 3.2260 3.2755 +1.53 Yuan 6.1870 6.0539 -2.15 * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for parliament elections and the Philippine markets are also shut for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)