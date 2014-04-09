April 9 The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0136 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0136 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.91 101.80 -0.11
Sing dlr 1.2493 1.2513 +0.16
Taiwan dlr 30.056 30.270 +0.71
Korean won 1041.60 1052.20 +1.02
Baht 32.19 32.33 +0.43
*Peso 44.74 44.74 +0.00
*Rupiah 11286.00 11286.00 +0.00
Rupee 60.11 60.11 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2260 3.2410 +0.46
Yuan 6.1870 6.1968 +0.16
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.91 105.28 +3.30
Sing dlr 1.2493 1.2632 +1.11
Taiwan dlr 30.056 29.950 -0.35
Korean won 1041.60 1055.40 +1.32
Baht 32.19 32.86 +2.08
Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.76
Rupiah 11286.00 12160.00 +7.74
Rupee 60.11 61.80 +2.81
Ringgit 3.2260 3.2755 +1.53
Yuan 6.1870 6.0539 -2.15
* Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for parliament
elections and the Philippine markets are also shut for a
holiday.
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon in SINGAPORE; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)