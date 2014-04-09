* Won jumps on stocks inflows, offshore funds short-covering
* S.Korea intervention spotted, but not so strong - traders
* Indonesia kicks off parliament vote, PDI-P may win
* Taiwan dollar near 3-month high on inflows, exporters
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, April 9 The South Korean won hit a
near six-year high on Wednesday thanks to capital inflows,
leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, while the
Indonesian rupiah rose in offshore markets as parliamentary
elections started.
The won rose as much as 1.2 percent to 1,040.1
per dollar, its strongest since August 2008.
Foreign investors extended a buying spree in Seoul's main
stock market to an 11th consecutive session, purchasing
a net 2.5 trillion won ($2.4 billion) worth of stocks during the
period, according to Korea Exchange data. Offshore funds dumped
dollar holdings to stop losses.
South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected of
buying dollars to prevent the won from strengthening past 1,040,
but the intervention was not seen as strong, traders said.
Investors had built up short positions in the won on caution
that the authorities may keep the currency weaker than 1,050,
but the finance ministry or the central bank had not been
spotted intervening, traders said.
"It is less necessary to keep the won weaker as the
government is seeking a balanced development in exports and
domestic consumption," said Jeong My-young, research head at
Samsung Futures in Seoul.
South Korean President Park Geun-hye promised to shift
economic policy away from supporting big exporters towards
lifting domestic-market-oriented industries and household
income.
Korea Inc. is also now less vulnerable to foreign exchange
rates than in the past as major exporters such as Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co
are producing part of their goods outside the country.
Big exporters have focused more on expanding overseas
production bases than local factories. Hyundai plans to build
its fourth plant in China for about 1 trillion won, a source
said last month.
In 2013, the won rose 1.4 percent thanks to a sustained
current account surplus and capital inflows, while most emerging
Asian currencies fell on worries that the Federal Reserve's
stimulus reduction may cause fund outflows from the region.
The won's outperformance last year boosted caution over
possible intervention and some investors took profits in 2014.
Some analysts have said that the caution had been excessive,
given data showing South Korea's exports were still fine and the
current account remained in surplus.
Technically, the won is seen having room to strengthen to
1,032, its low in March 2008, analysts said.
Still, the won is considered overbought with the 14-day
dollar/won relative strength index at 28.3, prompting some
investors to look for chances to book profits. A reading below
the 30 threshold indicates the dollar has been sold excessively.
RUPIAH NDFS
The rupiah rose in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs)
markets as Indonesians began voting for a new
parliament.
The rupiah's one-month NDFs rose 0.5 percent
to 11,195 per dollar, the strongest since Nov. 1.
The opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P)
is likely to dominate in the elections, opinion polls showed.
That bolstered the chances of a victory by its popular
candidate, Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo, widely know as Jokowi,
in a presidential election.
Potential wins by the PDI-P and Jokowi are likely to attract
more foreign funds, analysts have said.
TAIWAN DOLLAR
The Taiwan dollar rose as much as 0.8 percent to
30.030 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Jan. 14, tracking
the won's strength.
The island's currency found more support from inflows from
foreign financial institutions and as local exporters bought it
around 30.100 for settlements.
The central bank was spotted intervening to keep the Taiwan
dollar weaker than 30.000, but the intervention was not that
strong, traders said.
That came as U.S. dollar purchases by South Korea's foreign
exchange authorities were not very large.
Taiwan's central bank looks closely at the won's movements
to intervene in the foreign exchange market as the two compete
in some exports markets such as semiconductors, traders and
analysts said.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0430 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.96 101.80 -0.16
Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2513 +0.10
Taiwan dlr 30.080 30.270 +0.63
Korean won 1042.10 1052.20 +0.97
Baht 32.22 32.33 +0.34
*Peso 44.74 44.74 +0.00
*Rupiah 11286.00 11286.00 +0.00
Rupee 59.99 60.11 +0.20
Ringgit 3.2290 3.2410 +0.37
Yuan 6.1944 6.1968 +0.04
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.96 105.28 +3.25
Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2632 +1.06
Taiwan dlr 30.080 29.950 -0.43
Korean won 1042.10 1055.40 +1.28
Baht 32.22 32.86 +1.99
Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.76
Rupiah 11286.00 12160.00 +7.74
Rupee 59.99 61.80 +3.02
Ringgit 3.2290 3.2755 +1.44
Yuan 6.1944 6.0539 -2.27
($1 = 1,052.35 Won)
* Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for parliament
elections and the Philippine markets are also shut for a
holiday.
(Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo in SEOUL and Roger Tung
in TAIPEI; Editing by Chris Gallagher)