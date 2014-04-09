* Won jumps on stocks inflows, offshore funds short-covering * S.Korea intervention spotted, but not so strong - traders * Indonesia kicks off parliament vote, PDI-P may win * Taiwan dollar near 3-month high on inflows, exporters (Adds text, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, April 9 The South Korean won hit a near six-year high on Wednesday thanks to capital inflows, leading gains among emerging Asian currencies, while the Indonesian rupiah rose in offshore markets as parliamentary elections started. The won rose as much as 1.2 percent to 1,040.1 per dollar, its strongest since August 2008. Foreign investors extended a buying spree in Seoul's main stock market to an 11th consecutive session, purchasing a net 2.5 trillion won ($2.4 billion) worth of stocks during the period, according to Korea Exchange data. Offshore funds dumped dollar holdings to stop losses. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were suspected of buying dollars to prevent the won from strengthening past 1,040, but the intervention was not seen as strong, traders said. Investors had built up short positions in the won on caution that the authorities may keep the currency weaker than 1,050, but the finance ministry or the central bank had not been spotted intervening, traders said. "It is less necessary to keep the won weaker as the government is seeking a balanced development in exports and domestic consumption," said Jeong My-young, research head at Samsung Futures in Seoul. South Korean President Park Geun-hye promised to shift economic policy away from supporting big exporters towards lifting domestic-market-oriented industries and household income. Korea Inc. is also now less vulnerable to foreign exchange rates than in the past as major exporters such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co are producing part of their goods outside the country. Big exporters have focused more on expanding overseas production bases than local factories. Hyundai plans to build its fourth plant in China for about 1 trillion won, a source said last month. In 2013, the won rose 1.4 percent thanks to a sustained current account surplus and capital inflows, while most emerging Asian currencies fell on worries that the Federal Reserve's stimulus reduction may cause fund outflows from the region. The won's outperformance last year boosted caution over possible intervention and some investors took profits in 2014. Some analysts have said that the caution had been excessive, given data showing South Korea's exports were still fine and the current account remained in surplus. Technically, the won is seen having room to strengthen to 1,032, its low in March 2008, analysts said. Still, the won is considered overbought with the 14-day dollar/won relative strength index at 28.3, prompting some investors to look for chances to book profits. A reading below the 30 threshold indicates the dollar has been sold excessively. RUPIAH NDFS The rupiah rose in non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) markets as Indonesians began voting for a new parliament. The rupiah's one-month NDFs rose 0.5 percent to 11,195 per dollar, the strongest since Nov. 1. The opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) is likely to dominate in the elections, opinion polls showed. That bolstered the chances of a victory by its popular candidate, Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo, widely know as Jokowi, in a presidential election. Potential wins by the PDI-P and Jokowi are likely to attract more foreign funds, analysts have said. TAIWAN DOLLAR The Taiwan dollar rose as much as 0.8 percent to 30.030 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Jan. 14, tracking the won's strength. The island's currency found more support from inflows from foreign financial institutions and as local exporters bought it around 30.100 for settlements. The central bank was spotted intervening to keep the Taiwan dollar weaker than 30.000, but the intervention was not that strong, traders said. That came as U.S. dollar purchases by South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were not very large. Taiwan's central bank looks closely at the won's movements to intervene in the foreign exchange market as the two compete in some exports markets such as semiconductors, traders and analysts said. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0430 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.96 101.80 -0.16 Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2513 +0.10 Taiwan dlr 30.080 30.270 +0.63 Korean won 1042.10 1052.20 +0.97 Baht 32.22 32.33 +0.34 *Peso 44.74 44.74 +0.00 *Rupiah 11286.00 11286.00 +0.00 Rupee 59.99 60.11 +0.20 Ringgit 3.2290 3.2410 +0.37 Yuan 6.1944 6.1968 +0.04 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.96 105.28 +3.25 Sing dlr 1.2500 1.2632 +1.06 Taiwan dlr 30.080 29.950 -0.43 Korean won 1042.10 1055.40 +1.28 Baht 32.22 32.86 +1.99 Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.76 Rupiah 11286.00 12160.00 +7.74 Rupee 59.99 61.80 +3.02 Ringgit 3.2290 3.2755 +1.44 Yuan 6.1944 6.0539 -2.27 ($1 = 1,052.35 Won) * Financial markets in Indonesia are closed for parliament elections and the Philippine markets are also shut for a holiday. (Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo in SEOUL and Roger Tung in TAIPEI; Editing by Chris Gallagher)