(Updates prices. For midday report, double-click ) SINGAPORE, April 9 The South Korean won hit a near six-year high on Wednesday thanks to capital inflows, leading emerging Asian currencies' gains, while the Indonesian rupiah rose in offshore markets with the main opposition party seen winning parliament elections. The won advanced as much as 1.2 percent to 1,040.1 per dollar, its strongest since August 2008, as foreign investors continued to snap up Seoul stocks and on stop-loss dollar selling from offshore funds. Local exporters chased the won for settlements. South Korea's foreign exchange authorities were spotted buying dollars to prevent the won from strengthening past 1,040, but the intervention was not seen as strong, traders said. The rupiah rose in non-deliverable forwards markets as an early exit poll showed the Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) was well ahead of the ruling party. That boosted the chances of a victory by its popular candidate, Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo, widely know as Jokowi, in a presidential election three months from now. Indonesian financial markets were closed due to the elections. Other emerging Asian currencies also rose as the dollar stayed weaker against a basket of six major currencies. The Taiwan dollar hit a near three-month high on stock inflows and exporters' demand. The Singapore dollar rose as much as 0.3 percent to 1.2480 to the U.S. dollar, its strongest since Dec. 10, on demand from hedge funds. Medium-term speculators also bought the city-state's unit. The Malaysian ringgit also touched a near four-month high. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0830 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 102.00 101.80 -0.20 Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2513 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 30.154 30.270 +0.38 Korean won 1041.25 1052.20 +1.05 Baht 32.20 32.33 +0.40 *Peso 44.74 44.74 +0.00 *Rupiah 11286.00 11286.00 +0.00 Rupee 60.05 60.11 +0.10 Ringgit 3.2260 3.2410 +0.46 Yuan 6.2005 6.1968 -0.06 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 102.00 105.28 +3.21 Sing dlr 1.2488 1.2632 +1.15 Taiwan dlr 30.154 29.950 -0.68 Korean won 1041.25 1055.40 +1.36 Baht 32.20 32.86 +2.05 Peso 44.74 44.40 -0.76 Rupiah 11286.00 12160.00 +7.74 Rupee 60.05 61.80 +2.91 Ringgit 3.2260 3.2755 +1.53 Yuan 6.2005 6.0539 -2.36 * Financial markets in Indonesia were closed for parliament elections and the Philippine markets were also shut for a holiday. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Chris Gallagher)