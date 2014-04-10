SINGAPORE, April 10 The Indonesian rupiah eased
on Thursday after the main opposition party failed to score
enough votes in a parliamentary election to nominate its popular
candidate for a presidential poll in July without support from
other parties, raising chances of political uncertainty in
Southeast Asia's largest economy.
Buying by offshore funds carried the South Korean won to its
strongest level since August 2008, to lead gains among emerging
Asian currencies, though the country's foreign exchange
authorities were seen curbing the won's advance.
The rupiah has been the best performing Asian currency so
far this year, but the parliamentary election result on
Wednesday took away a little gloss.
The rupiah fell 0.4 percent to 11,335 per dollar as
of 0215 GMT, as foreign and local banks took profits, and
Jakarta shares lost more than 2 percent.
The early count from Wednesday's parliamentary poll showed
the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) was
unlikely to win enough votes or seats to nominate popular
Jakarta governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for July's presidential
election.
Investors had been expecting Jokowi to have a smooth run at
the presidency, but his party will need to form alliances in
order to reach the required threshhold for him to contest the
vote. Final results from the parliamtary poll
are not expected to be announced until May 7.
"People are bearish on the rupiah because there is no one
single majority party holding the parliament," said a
Jakarta-based currency trader, expecting the rupiah to weaken to
between 11,370 and 11,400 per dollar soon.
"That will make the job tougher for whoever the next
president is," the trader added.
The rupiah has rise 7.3 percent against the dollar so far
this year thanks to capital inflows on improving economic
fundamentals and hopes that a clear victory by the PDI-P will
help Jokowi take the office and implement policies easily.
Still, some analysts expect the rupiah's setback to be
brief.
"The election result may cause some more profit-taking,"
said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities
in Seoul. "But I don't expect a crash as they are likely to form
a coalition eventually and people will continue to have hopes on
Jokowi until the presidential election."
Elsewhere in Asia, emerging currencies rose on funds
returnign to the region, and that should eventually support the
rupiah, Park added.
On Thursday, the won rose nearly 1 percent to
1,031.4 per dollar, its strongest in nearly six years.
The foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to
stem the won's strength, traders said, after the finance
ministry issued warning against its appreciation.
But regional currencies gave up earlier gains after data
showing China's March exports unexpectedly fell.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0215 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 101.89 101.99 +0.10
Sing dlr 1.2469 1.2468 -0.01
Taiwan dlr 30.000 30.162 +0.54
Korean won 1033.80 1041.40 +0.74
Baht 32.23 32.23 +0.00
Peso 44.51 44.74 +0.51
Rupiah 11335.00 11286.00 -0.43
Rupee 60.14 60.14 +0.00
Ringgit 3.2265 3.2275 +0.03
Yuan 6.2008 6.2005 -0.00
Change so far in 2014
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 101.89 105.28 +3.32
Sing dlr 1.2469 1.2632 +1.31
Taiwan dlr 30.000 29.950 -0.17
Korean won 1033.80 1055.40 +2.09
Baht 32.23 32.86 +1.95
Peso 44.51 44.40 -0.26
Rupiah 11335.00 12160.00 +7.28
Rupee 60.14 61.80 +2.76
Ringgit 3.2265 3.2755 +1.52
Yuan 6.2008 6.0539 -2.37
(Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)