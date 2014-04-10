SINGAPORE, April 10 The Indonesian rupiah eased on Thursday after the main opposition party failed to score enough votes in a parliamentary election to nominate its popular candidate for a presidential poll in July without support from other parties, raising chances of political uncertainty in Southeast Asia's largest economy. Buying by offshore funds carried the South Korean won to its strongest level since August 2008, to lead gains among emerging Asian currencies, though the country's foreign exchange authorities were seen curbing the won's advance. The rupiah has been the best performing Asian currency so far this year, but the parliamentary election result on Wednesday took away a little gloss. The rupiah fell 0.4 percent to 11,335 per dollar as of 0215 GMT, as foreign and local banks took profits, and Jakarta shares lost more than 2 percent. The early count from Wednesday's parliamentary poll showed the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P) was unlikely to win enough votes or seats to nominate popular Jakarta governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo for July's presidential election. Investors had been expecting Jokowi to have a smooth run at the presidency, but his party will need to form alliances in order to reach the required threshhold for him to contest the vote. Final results from the parliamtary poll are not expected to be announced until May 7. "People are bearish on the rupiah because there is no one single majority party holding the parliament," said a Jakarta-based currency trader, expecting the rupiah to weaken to between 11,370 and 11,400 per dollar soon. "That will make the job tougher for whoever the next president is," the trader added. The rupiah has rise 7.3 percent against the dollar so far this year thanks to capital inflows on improving economic fundamentals and hopes that a clear victory by the PDI-P will help Jokowi take the office and implement policies easily. Still, some analysts expect the rupiah's setback to be brief. "The election result may cause some more profit-taking," said Yuna Park, a currency and bond analyst at Dongbu Securities in Seoul. "But I don't expect a crash as they are likely to form a coalition eventually and people will continue to have hopes on Jokowi until the presidential election." Elsewhere in Asia, emerging currencies rose on funds returnign to the region, and that should eventually support the rupiah, Park added. On Thursday, the won rose nearly 1 percent to 1,031.4 per dollar, its strongest in nearly six years. The foreign exchange authorities were spotted intervening to stem the won's strength, traders said, after the finance ministry issued warning against its appreciation. But regional currencies gave up earlier gains after data showing China's March exports unexpectedly fell. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0215 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 101.89 101.99 +0.10 Sing dlr 1.2469 1.2468 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.000 30.162 +0.54 Korean won 1033.80 1041.40 +0.74 Baht 32.23 32.23 +0.00 Peso 44.51 44.74 +0.51 Rupiah 11335.00 11286.00 -0.43 Rupee 60.14 60.14 +0.00 Ringgit 3.2265 3.2275 +0.03 Yuan 6.2008 6.2005 -0.00 Change so far in 2014 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 101.89 105.28 +3.32 Sing dlr 1.2469 1.2632 +1.31 Taiwan dlr 30.000 29.950 -0.17 Korean won 1033.80 1055.40 +2.09 Baht 32.23 32.86 +1.95 Peso 44.51 44.40 -0.26 Rupiah 11335.00 12160.00 +7.28 Rupee 60.14 61.80 +2.76 Ringgit 3.2265 3.2755 +1.52 Yuan 6.2008 6.0539 -2.37 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)